Richard Wayne Jones
Richard Wayne Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 15, 1948, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Joseph Hardin Jones and Marjorie McCray Jones.
He was a retired accountant and farmer, and was a 1972 graduate of Murray State University with a master’s degree. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was part of the choir and had served as a treasurer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenny Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Becky Jo Robertson Jones of Murray, whom he married Oct. 12, 1974, in Murray; two sons, David Christopher Jones of Houston, Texas, and Gus Joseph Jones and wife Michelle of Mayfield; one sister, Becky Stewart of Bremen; one brother, Mickey Jones and wife Jadon of Owensboro; and two grandchildren, Tracer Jones of Houston and Layla Jones of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Greg Earwood, Rusty Ellison and Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bennie Joe Jackson
Bennie Joe Jackson, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Dorris S. Jackson and Opal Coleman Jackson.
He graduated from Cottage Grove High School in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to work for Cleveland Diesel and start his family. After seven years, he came home to Calloway County, where he worked in automobile sales, mechanics and as a service manager for Purdom Motors. He also served Calloway County as a deputy sheriff and farmed for many of his years in the area. He retired from the Weakley County, Tennessee School System in the Head Start transportation system, and prior to that was “Mr. Bennie” to many students in the Murray City Schools as he drove the bus for Head Start and many extracurricular activities.
He enjoyed a lifetime of fox hunting, rabbit hunting, fishing and gardening, and the joy for him was to share those times with family and friends. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Preceding him in death were his parents, an infant brother, and his sister, Sue Jackson Fuqua.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Wanda Grissom Jackson of Murray, whom he married June 1, 1996 in Palmersville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patricia Ward and husband Gary of Hazel and Kathy Hargrove and husband Bob of Murray; a son, Mark Jackson of Mayfield; two step-daughters, Joleen Aeschliman and Judy Riesgo; two step-sons, Rick Aeschliman and Robert Aeschliman, all of California; two brothers, Glenn Jackson and wife Fredda and Don Jackson, both of Paris, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Chad Ward, Stephanie Ward, Jessi Williams and husband Jacob, T.J. Hargrove and wife Brittany, Sara Campbell and husband Corde, Emily McReynolds and Alan Jackson; 10 step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County, P.O. Box 107, Murray, KY 42071.
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner, 70, of Puryear, Tennessee, died at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 12, 1930, in Fresno, California, to Lee Clayton Yeager and Vernon Roberta Payne Yeager.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, William George Yeager and Dennis Clayton Yeager; a sister, Roberta Dwayne Yeager, and a twin sister, Melinda Lue Yeager Bogert.
Mrs. Warner is survived by her husband, Chester D. Warner; sons, Eric Mitchuson (Kelly) and David Mitchuson (Deana); a sister, Edna Roberta Yeager Coles; seven grandchildren, Krista Hutchins (Corey), Austin Mitchuson, Kyle Mitchuson, Shayna Mitchuson-Thren (Ethan), Christian Mitchuson, Jacqueline Mitchuson and Mykenzee Mitchuson; and one great-grandchild, Chloe Grace Hutchins.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Pat Redden
Pat Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 16, 1935 in Murray, to Jesse Redden and Farie Farris Redden.
He was a retired farmer and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Keith Redden, and a sister, Martha Smith.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Mary Redden of Murray, whom he married Dec. 8, 1962, in Hardin, Kentucky; a daughter, Patty Pogue and husband Greg of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pogue, Jared Pogue and Emily Pogue, all of Murray.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Martha Myers Cole
Martha Myers Cole, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Dorothy Anne Laney
Dorothy Anne Laney, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Donald Keller
Donald Keller, 88, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Mayfield Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
James Madison LaFevers
James Madison LeFevers, 90, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
