Virginia F. Mathis
Virginia F. Mathis, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 11, 1926, in Murray, to Starkey D. Futrell and Annie Robertson Futrell.
She was a homemaker and a member of New Providence Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Darrell Mathis, and one sister, Athel Bell.
Mrs. Mathis is survived by two daughters, Ann Eddings and husband David of Boaz and Lisa Spann and husband Rick of Murray; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Summerlott and husband Adam of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Shanna Spann and Jason Ragland, both of Murray, Joel Eddings of Mobile, Alabama, Shaun Spann of Murray, Peter Eddings of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Roy, Washington, Noah Eddings of Lexington and Samantha Spann of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Jenny Spann, Wade Spann, Lucas Spann, Austin Ragland and Peyton Ragland, all of Murray; and one stepgreat-grandson, Hayden Ragland of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Kemp
Stephen Kemp, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, went to join his Lord on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 17, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Kemp and Sue Adams Kemp.
He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class with 20 years of service. He was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sue Adams Kemp, and one sister, Janie Elkins.
Mr. Kemp is survived by two daughters, Amelia Elswick and husband Mikey of Hickory, North Carolina, and Charlotte Lackey and husband
Richard of Killeen, Texas; a sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; a brother, Chuck Kemp and wife Michele of Orlando, Florida; a
brother-in-law, Larry Elkins of Murray; and three grandchildren, Conner Elswick of Hickory, North Carolina, Melissa Lackey and Carrick
Lackey, both of Killeen.
An informal celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with David Russell and Tim
Escue officiating. There will be no public visitation. All of Stephen’s friends and family are invited to come and share memories and fellowship
with the family.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Martins Chapel Cemetery Fund, 332 Jackson St., Puryear, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Paula Jo Frederick
Paula Jo Frederick, 65, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Murray, Kentucky, to Cleveland Foy and Melda Faye Paschall Foy.
She worked many years as a social worker for the Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky, and was of Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Robertson.
Mrs. Frederick is survived by her husband, Herbert Jackson Frederick of Farmington; one daughter, Catherine Joy Frederick of Murray; and one son, Jonathan David Frederick of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Eric Kelleher officiating. The graveside committal service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Carol Russell
Brenda Carol Russell, 66, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Frank Barrett
Frank Barrett, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Dustin Alan Sharp
Dustin Alan Sharp, 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Ola Mae Hughes
Ola Mae Hughes, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.