Michael David Lyons
Michael David Lyons, 73, of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 20, 1949, in Murray, to William David Lyons and Dortha Nell Watkins Lyons.
He was a delivery driver for Perkins Motor-Plex. He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church, the Murray Lions Club, former president of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club and a trustee with Land Between the Lakes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chris Gallimore.
Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marie Lyons of Murray; one daughter, Angela Dawn Lyons Gallimore; one son, Denver Cameron Eldridge of Broward County, Florida; and two grandchildren, America Hermosa Eldridge and Declan Hawk Eldridge.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Hale Chapel of Murray First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler officiating. Members of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Hale Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Alton Jr.
Eugene Alton Jr., 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Collier Funeral Home, Benton
LaVerne Castleberry Owens
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.