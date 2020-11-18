Dorothy Higginbotham
Dorothy Higginbotham, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Cullie and Grace Smotherman Nesbitt.
She was a retired registered nurse at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a 1947 graduate of Hazel High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and went on to receive a nursing degree in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ila Gray Charleton, and one grandson, Jesse Higginbotham.
Ms. Higginbotham is survived by a daughter, Kathy Farley of Murray; two sons, J.C. Higginbotham (Susan) of Bluefield, Virginia, and Jerome Higginbotham (Rebecca) of Lexington; and one grandson, Joe Farley of Murray.
Private family services will be held.
Martha Myers Cole
Martha Myers Cole, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mrs. Cole was born in Calloway County, Kentucky, Feb. 16, 1929, to Tellus Myers and Dora (Morton) Myers. Mrs. Cole was a seamstress for Showcase Bridal in Murray and Brides Corner in Paducah before retiring. She was a member of the Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Paschall; second husband, Robert Cole; one son, Rodney Paschall; one sister, Jessie Gilbert, and two brothers, Adolphus “Skeet” Myers and Tellus Wright Myers.
Mrs. Cole is survived by one daughter, LaJeanna Chapman and husband Eddie of Murray; three grandchildren, Jason Chapman and wife Allison of Murray, Jeremy Chapman and wife Gwen of Lexington, South Carolina, and Mitchell Chapman and wife Blair of Gallatin, Tennessee; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Sam Chapman, Max Chapman, Mary Kate Chapman, Annie Chapman, Luke Chapman, Liam Chapman and Claire Chapman.
A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Glynn Orr officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Dorothy Anne Laney
Dorothy Anne Laney, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Originally from Mayfield, Kentucky, she was most recently a resident at Spring Creek Health Care. Dorothy, also known by many as Anne, was an elementary school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, for most of her career, teaching at several area schools. After retiring from teaching, she worked with developmentally challenged adults for the Jubilee Association and Montgomery Association for Retarded Citizens (MARC).
She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Twinbrook Baptist Church choir for many years. She was extremely generous and always helping others. She was a free spirit and enjoyed taking her children, grandchildren, and their friends on rides and adventures. Dorothy Anne is remembered by many for her funny, giving, and compassionate spirit and was a friend to everyone she met.
She is survived by her sister Mary Francis Jones Mooneyham, Murray and a brother Wally Higdon (Judy), Mayfield; children George Laney (Debbie), Falling Waters, West Virginia, Mary Anne Rogers (Wes), Murray and Charles Laney (Kelley), Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren Lane Greenbank, Marny Britt, Elijah Laney, Jonathan Rogers, Holly Constantino, C.J. Laney and William Laney; great-grandchildren Nicholas Bailey and Hayden Laney; nieces Jennifer Cornelison, Amy Whisnant and Christy Jo; grand nieces and nephews Laken Darnell, Brandon Watkins, Carson Whisnant, Camden Whisnant and Josiah Jo and one great-grand niece Lorelye Darnell.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Details on her virtual memorial service will be available in the near future.
Richard Wayne Jones
Richard Wayne Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 15, 1948, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Joseph Hardin Jones and Marjorie McCray Jones.
He was a retired accountant and farmer, and was a 1972 graduate of Murray State University with a master’s degree. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was part of the choir and had served as a treasurer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenny Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Becky Jo Robertson Jones of Murray, whom he married Oct. 12, 1974, in Murray; two sons, David Christopher Jones of Houston, Texas, and Gus Joseph Jones and wife Michelle of Mayfield; one sister, Becky Stewart of Bremen; one brother, Mickey Jones and wife Jadon of Owensboro; and two grandchildren, Tracer Jones of Houston and Layla Jones of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Greg Earwood, Rusty Ellison and Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bennie Joe Jackson
Bennie Joe Jackson, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Dorris S. Jackson and Opal Coleman Jackson.
He graduated from Cottage Grove High School in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to work for Cleveland Diesel and start his family. After seven years, he came home to Calloway County, where he worked in automobile sales, mechanics and as a service manager for Purdom Motors. He also served Calloway County as a deputy sheriff and farmed for many of his years in the area. He retired from the Weakley County, Tennessee School System in the Head Start transportation system, and prior to that was “Mr. Bennie” to many students in the Murray City Schools as he drove the bus for Head Start and many extracurricular activities.
He enjoyed a lifetime of fox hunting, rabbit hunting, fishing and gardening, and the joy for him was to share those times with family and friends. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Preceding him in death were his parents, an infant brother, and his sister, Sue Jackson Fuqua.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Wanda Grissom Jackson of Murray, whom he married June 1, 1996 in Palmersville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patricia Ward and husband Gary of Hazel and Kathy Hargrove and husband Bob of Murray; a son, Mark Jackson of Mayfield; two step-daughters, Joleen Aeschliman and Judy Riesgo; two step-sons, Rick Aeschliman and Robert Aeschliman, all of California; two brothers, Glenn Jackson and wife Fredda and Don Jackson, both of Paris, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Chad Ward, Stephanie Ward, Jessi Williams and husband Jacob, T.J. Hargrove and wife Brittany, Sara Campbell and husband Corde, Emily McReynolds and Alan Jackson; 10 step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County, P.O. Box 107, Murray, KY 42071.
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner, 70, of Puryear, Tennessee, died at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 12, 1930, in Fresno, California, to Lee Clayton Yeager and Vernon Roberta Payne Yeager.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, William George Yeager and Dennis Clayton Yeager; a sister, Roberta Dwayne Yeager, and a twin sister, Melinda Lue Yeager Bogert.
Mrs. Warner is survived by her husband, Chester D. Warner; sons, Eric Mitchuson (Kelly) and David Mitchuson (Deana); a sister, Edna Roberta Yeager Coles; seven grandchildren, Krista Hutchins (Corey), Austin Mitchuson, Kyle Mitchuson, Shayna Mitchuson-Thren (Ethan), Christian Mitchuson, Jacqueline Mitchuson and Mykenzee Mitchuson; and one great-grandchild, Chloe Grace Hutchins.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Richard Wayne Holt
Richard Wayne Holt, 76, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.
