Ola Mae Hughes
Ola Mae Hughes, 93, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Murray, to Henry Edgar Jones and Delilah Gertrude Rogers Jones.
She was a homemaker and a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Juston M. Hughes; two brothers, Cody Eugene Jones and James Hollie Jones; one sister, Mary Flavil; and one son-in-law, Johnnie Flood.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by one daughter, Sandy Flood of Murray; two sons, Jerry Hughes and wife Dana of Mayfield and Terry Hughes of Murray; three grandchildren, Shane Hughes of Charlotte, North Carolina, Angie Ashburn of Paducah and Lori Sheppard and husband Tony of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Carlie Sheppard, Madline Hughes, Camryn Hughes, Lily Ashburn and Fin Sheppard.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Sinking Springs Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Brenda Carol Russell
Brenda Carol Russell, 66, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept.r 5, 1955, in Murray, Kentucky. to Harry Lewis Russell and Anna Belle Lash Russell.
She earned a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University in 1981 and worked in the I.T. Department at the Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Ms. Russell is survived by one sister, Patsy Russell of Hazel; one brother, Michael Russell and wife Sharon of Murray; one niece, Angie Hanks of Murray; two nephews, Jamie Higgins and wife Kaysin of Murray and Landon Russell of Evansville, Indiana; and two great-nephews, Tristan Hanks and Jaksin Higgins, both of Murray.
Private family services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to a personal favorite charity.
Dorothy Faye Blair
Dorothy Faye Blair, 77, of Murray Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 31,1944, in Todd County, Kentucky, to Ivie and Pauline Adams Manners.
She retired from Walmart after 17 years of service. She was a member of Murray Seventh-day Adventist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Morris H. Blair, and a daughter, Violet Blair Strode.
Dorothy had a love to travel as well as listening to country and gospel music. She enjoyed baking and loved the holidays for family get togethers. Family was very important to her, and she loved keeping up with them by phone. Her grandchildren and great-grandson provided her a ray of sunshine. She loved spoiling them with cookies and gifts.
Ms. Blair is survived by two daughters, Darlene Stone (Mike) of Murray and Valerie Lynn Blair of Spartanburg, South Carolina, three grandchildren, Dustin Strode and Amberly Leach of Murray, and Levi Dorsey of Columbus, North Carolina; one great-grandson, Mason Leach of Murray; one brother, Manuel Manners (Martha) of Murray; and one sister, Lorene Farris of Murray. She also had numerous nephews and nieces she adored and enjoyed spending time with them.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Gunter-Grizzle Cemetery in Woodbury Tennessee, with Dennis Clark officiating. All attending are encouraged to wear something pink in honor of Ms. Blair’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home, 504 West Main, Woodbury TN 37190 in honor of Dorothy F. Blair.
Woodbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia F. Mathis
Virginia F. Mathis, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 11, 1926, in Murray, to Starkey D. Futrell and Annie Robertson Futrell.
She was a homemaker and a member of New Providence Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Darrell Mathis, and one sister, Athel Bell.
Mrs. Mathis is survived by two daughters, Ann Eddings and husband David of Boaz and Lisa Spann and husband Rick of Murray; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Summerlott and husband Adam of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Shanna Spann and Jason Ragland, both of Murray, Joel Eddings of Mobile, Alabama, Shaun Spann of Murray, Peter Eddings of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Roy, Washington, Noah Eddings of Lexington and Samantha Spann of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Jenny Spann, Wade Spann, Lucas Spann, Austin Ragland and Peyton Ragland, all of Murray; and one stepgreat-grandson, Hayden Ragland of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Stephen Kemp
Stephen Kemp, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, went to join his Lord on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 17, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Kemp and Sue Adams Kemp.
He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class with 20 years of service. He was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sue Adams Kemp, and one sister, Janie Elkins.
Mr. Kemp is survived by two daughters, Amelia Elswick and husband Mikey of Hickory, North Carolina, and Charlotte Lackey and husband
Richard of Killeen, Texas; a sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; a brother, Chuck Kemp and wife Michele of Orlando, Florida; a
brother-in-law, Larry Elkins of Murray; and three grandchildren, Conner Elswick of Hickory, North Carolina, Melissa Lackey and Carrick
Lackey, both of Killeen.
An informal celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with David Russell and Tim
Escue officiating. There will be no public visitation. All of Stephen’s friends and family are invited to come and share memories and fellowship
with the family.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Martins Chapel Cemetery Fund, 332 Jackson St., Puryear, Tennessee.
Wesley A. Cogdell
Wesley A. Cogdell, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital-Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born March 4, 1954, in Murray, to F.A. And Nettie Mae Perry Cogdell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn R. Tandy.
Mr. Cogdell is survived by his wife, Renetta F. Tharpe Cogdell; his children, Laquincy Ballard, Wesley T. Cogdell, Floyd A. Cogdell and Neresha Payne; sisters, Linda S. Smith and Judith M. Palmer (Richard); and six grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Donald Perry officiating. Burial will be in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Juanita Ann Collins
Mrs. Juanita Ann Collins, 91, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Collins was born on June 23, 1930 in Murray, KY to the late Ernest and Eupha Johnson Underwood. Juanita loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and adored spending time with her family. She was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Connell Bill Collins; daughter, Renata Bogard; sister, Betty Lockhart, in addition to her parents.
She lovingly leaves behind her son, Billy Collins of Murray; a brother, E. Wade Underwood of Murray; grandchildren, Misty Long (Trey), Jessy French (Seth), Whitney Ballard (Trent), Keatyn Collins, Maggie Collins, all of Murray; great grandchildren, Griffin, Easton and Piper French, Reagan and Jack Ballard, Addison Long, all of Murray; caregivers, Lita Rhodes, Regina Manis, Leann Lockhart; along with several nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service for Mrs. Juanita Collins is set for 1 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church. E. Wade Underwood will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 8 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray, as well as from 12 PM until 1 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Leonard Hardy
Leonard Hardy, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.