Donald Frank Hendrix
Donald Frank Hendrix, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
He was born Nov. 19, 1959, and graduated from Carlisle County High School in 1977.
He was the organist at First Christian Church for many years, creating a sacred space for worship through his amazing, God-given musical skills. He worked with Mark Dycus' Chancel Choir, sang with the Men’s Ensemble, helped with special music, gave piano lessons and played at countless weddings, funerals and special services, always going the extra mile to add personal touches. He especially enjoyed playing the organ with Judy Hill on the piano and Julie Warner on the clarinet. His joy was contagious, he loved unconditionally, was always without judgment, and he was extravagant in his generosity.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James L. Hogancamp and Agnes Inez Hogancamp; and his parents, James R. Hendrix Sr. and Agnes Ruth Hogancamp Hendrix.
Donnie is survived by his brother, Jimmie Hendrix and wife Kellie of Owensboro; his nephew, Ryan Hendrix, M.D. of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; his niece, Kara Hendrix, D.M.D. of Bowling Green; four step-nieces, Lanie Ledford of Hopkinsville, Kate Holtrey, Ally Holtrey and Tori Holtrey, all of Owensboro; and his aunts, Martha Maruca (Mike) of Coto de Caza, California, and Ann Rudd (Buddy) of Maumee, Ohio. Donnie also leaves behind his best friend, Justin Robbins; a work family at Kingdom Trust; a church family at First Christian Church who dearly loved and appreciated him, will miss him, and cannot imagine life without him.
Because of the dangers of COVID, the services and burial are private. Once it is safe to do so, a celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at First Christian Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, acknowledgements and expressions of love be sent to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Richard Wayne Holt
Richard Wayne Holt, 76 of Almo, Kentucky, graduated to his heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois, to Raymond and Nellie Holt.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a retired ordained bishop of the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Charles Holt, Betty Holt, Jack Holt, Carol Barrett, Amber Mansker and Dorothy Wagoner; his son, Richard W. Holt II; and his great-grandson, Hunter Cain.
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Carol Kinsey Holt of Almo; three daughters, Suzanne Gatewood of Murray, Rosanne Holt of Mayfield and Sabrina Weeks of Mayfield; one son, Chuck Holt of Murray; three brothers; Ray Holt (Laverne), David Holt (Cynthia) and Doug Holt, all of Murray; five sisters; Brenda Richardson of Murray, Judith Vaughn of Dexter, Deborah Hale (Phil) of Almo, Rebecca Thompson of Murray and Sherry Holt of Murray; his grandchildren, Brandon James (Ashley), Heather Cain (Adam), Tiffany Gatewood, Santana Cope, Amber Gatewood, Tabitha James, Zachary Holt, Ashley Holt and Samantha Jones; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Carl Kelleher officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Holt, Brandon James, Jeff Richardson, Ray Holt, David Holt and Douglas Holt. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW, P.O. Box 827, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James Madison Lefevers
James Madison Lefevers, 90, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 16, 1930, to James M. Lefevers Sr and Eulan Mae Tharp.
He retired from the Walsh Construction Company in Chicago, Illinois. For the last several years, he has served as the manager of the Lakeview RV resort in New Concord. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Martha Cantrell Lefevers, and two sisters, Kathleen Duncan and Helen Moore.
Mr. LeFevers is survived by Martha Lynn Cantrell of New Concord, Rebecca Budinger and husband John of Lake In The Hills, Illinois, and Sherry Michelle Caporaso and husband Dan of Belvidere, Illinois; one son, James Richard Lefevers and wife Christine of McMinnville, Tennessee; one sister, Dorothy Mears of McMinnville; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Morrison Cemetery in Morrison, Tennessee.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 4700 North University, Peoria, IL 61614.
Beverly Ann Evans
Beverly Ann Evans, 45, of Lynn Grove, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, along with her beloved dog, Chopper.
She was born July 10, 1975, in Murray, Kentucky, to Jerry Outland and Janice Vaughn.
She loved being outdoors with friends, especially at the lake. She was a licensed cosmologist at Trendsetters in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Janice Faye Vaughn (Charles "Skip") of Murray; a son, Ty Eldridge of Murray; a brother, Charles Outland (Kristen) of Paris, Tennessee; nieces; nephews; and a great-nephew.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Dorothy Higginbotham
Dorothy Higginbotham, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Cullie and Grace Smotherman Nesbitt.
She was a retired registered nurse at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a 1947 graduate of Hazel High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and went on to receive a nursing degree in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ila Gray Charleton, and one grandson, Jesse Higginbotham.
Ms. Higginbotham is survived by a daughter, Kathy Farley of Murray; two sons, J.C. Higginbotham (Susan) of Bluefield, Virginia, and Jerome Higginbotham (Rebecca) of Lexington; and one grandson, Joe Farley of Murray.
Private family services will be held.
Martha Myers Cole
Martha Myers Cole, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Tellus Myers and Dora Morton Myers.
She was a seamstress for Showcase Bridal in Murray and Brides Corner in Paducah before retiring. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Paschall; second husband, Robert Cole; one son, Rodney Paschall; one sister, Jessie Gilbert, and two brothers, Adolphus “Skeet” Myers and Tellus Wright Myers.
Mrs. Cole is survived by one daughter, LaJeanna Chapman and husband Eddie of Murray; three grandchildren, Jason Chapman and wife Allison of Murray, Jeremy Chapman and wife Gwen of Lexington, South Carolina, and Mitchell Chapman and wife Blair of Gallatin, Tennessee; and seven great-grandchildren, Sam Chapman, Max Chapman, Mary Kate Chapman, Annie Chapman, Luke Chapman, Liam Chapman and Claire Chapman.
A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Dorothy Anne Laney
Dorothy Anne Laney, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Originally from Mayfield, Kentucky, she was most recently a resident at Spring Creek Health Care. Dorothy, also known by many as Anne, was an elementary school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, for most of her career, teaching at several area schools. After retiring from teaching, she worked with developmentally challenged adults for the Jubilee Association and Montgomery Association for Retarded Citizens (MARC).
She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Twinbrook Baptist Church choir for many years. She was extremely generous and always helped others. She was a free spirit and enjoyed taking her children, grandchildren, and their friends on rides and adventures. She is remembered by many for her funny, giving, and compassionate spirit and was a friend to everyone she met.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Mary Francis Jones Mooneyham of Murray; a brother Wally Higdon and wife Judy of Mayfield; children, George Laney (Debbie) of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Mary Anne Rogers (Wes) of Murray and Charles Laney (Kelley) of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lane Greenbank, Marny Britt, Elijah Laney, Jonathan Rogers, Holly Constantino, C.J. Laney and William Laney; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Bailey and Hayden Laney; nieces, Jennifer Cornelison, Amy Whisnant and Christy Jo; grand-nieces and nephews Laken Darnell, Brandon Watkins, Carson Whisnant, Camden Whisnant and Josiah Jo; and one great-grand-niece, Lorelye Darnell.
Details on her virtual memorial service will be available in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Andrew Myers
Michael Andrew Myers, 33, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wyona A. Howard
Wyona A. Howard, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Scott Williams
Scott Williams, 68, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.
Carolyn Ann Hoover
Carolyn Ann Hoover, 79, of Keymar, Maryland, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Keymar.
Richard Wayne Jones
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.