Stephen Earl Douglass
Stephen Earl Douglass, 72, of Dover, Tennessee, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Earl and Dulcie Mae Swann Douglass.
He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's of arts degrees in speech communications. He was the co-owner and president of Sills Insurance Agency in Dover, where he began working in 1973. He served his community as chairman of the Stewart County 911 Board and was on the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors. He was a member of Fort Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and ever positive attitude.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Sills Douglass.
Steve is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Douglass, and his grandson, Sean Douglass, all of Dover; cousins, Gary Grogan of Frankfort and Jennifer Partin of Louisville; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Myers, of Dover.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Don Bailey officiating. Visitation was from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Scurlock, Thomas Myers, Charlie Hancock, Rick Joiner, Andy Brigham, Don McClure, Brittain Sexton and Chris Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Grogan, Jim Myers, Eric Watkins, Phillip Wallace, Dan Dill and Billy Clay Cherry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart County Schools Weekend Backpack Program. Donations may be made online at https://stewartcountyschools.revtrak.net/hs/hs-donations-and-fundraisers/#/v/hs-weekend-backpack-food-program.
Online condolences may be left at anglinfuneralhome.com.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Greer
Donald Greer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Murray, to James and Jimmy Doris Vied Greer.
He retired from General Tire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Greer.
Mr. Greer is survived by his life partner, Patricia Miller of Murray; three daughters, Jessica Turner, Kelsie Greer and Erica Greer, all of Murray; three brothers, Tommy Greer (Kay), Kenneth Greer (Luna) and Jimmy Greer (Peggy), all of Murray; three sisters, Margaret Wisehart (Ronald), Patti Harris (Rick) and Jane Lamb (Steve), all of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydan Turner, Kensly Greer and Asher Greer.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Reba Pearl Crouse
Reba Pearl Crouse, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Dec. 3, 1922, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eugene Darnell Sr. and Onie Mae Grubbs Darnall Cleaver.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She worked at the garment factory for 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Z.B. Crouse; three sisters, Josephine Cleaver, Geraldine Cunningham and Robbie Knipp; and one brother, Eugene Darnall.
Reba is survived by three daughters, Brenda Miller and husband James of Murray, Linda Jackson and husband James Ronald of Paducah and Maurita Smith and husband Thomas of Murray; two sons, Elvin Crouse and wife Kay of Farmington and Ronald Crouse of Dexter; 13 grandchildren, Kelly Crouse and wife Laura, Tammy Blalock and husband Bob, Donnie Crouse, Melissa Shipman and husband Paul, Randy Crouse, Ricky Miller, Keith Miller and wife Myung, Greg Miller, Lisa Ellis and husband Jim, Laura Harvey and husband Tom, Steven Jackson, Yvonna Hooper and Tracy Pritchett and wife Amanda; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the service hour Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spring Creek Health Care, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Kay Henderson
Kay Henderson, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Frank Carroll and Cleva Jean Scarborough.
She retired from the Calloway County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Scarborough.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her husband, Tony Henderson of Murray; sons, Chase Duncan of Columbia, South Carolina, Cory Duncan of Murray and Jason Henderson and wife Stephanie of Dexter; daughters, Jodie McCall and husband Joseph of Murray and Ashley Henderson of Tampa, Florida; brothers, Louie Sieting (Jeannie) and Randy Scarborough (Tracy), all of Murray; sisters, Mary Ann Buie (Terry) and Jeania Atkinson, all of Murray and Wanda McLaughlin (Jerry) of Sanduski, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Breaha Duncan, Alyssa Brown, Brayden McCall, Anslee Duncan, Reese Henderson and Corbin Henderson, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Richard Burkeen officiating. Pallbearers will include Charles Sieting, Terry Buie, Reece Henderson, Jared Adkinson, Drake Bynum and Joey McCall. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dortha H. Hughes
Dortha H. Hughes, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Spring Creek Nursing Home in Murray.
She was born April 27, 1925, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Samuel Lloyd Henry and Gena Outland Henry. She worked for South Central Bell in Murray and later retired from Don Henry State Farm Insurance Company. She was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Hughes; one sister, Martha Henry; and two brothers, Eunice Henry and Charles Henry.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by one daughter, Sandra Stone and husband Larry of Murray; one son, Glenn Hughes and wife Patricia of Murray; four grandchildren, Stephen Downey and significant other Michelle Snyder, Scott and wife Lisa Downey, Jamie Hughes and wife Buffy, and John Hughes and wife Rachel; one step-grandchild, Brad Stone; 13 great-grandchildren, Micah Hughes, Abigail Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Chloe Hughes, Leah Hughes, Maya Hughes, Blake Downey, Jace Downey, Jenna Stone, Jade Green, Holly Green, Jacob Snyder and Sydney Downey.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Faye Miller
Kathy Faye Miller, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 28, 1963, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charles Thomas and Faye Miller.
She was a 1981 graduate of Murray High School where she played in the band. She attended WATCH in Murray for 34 years. She was one of the first people placed in a job through the WATCH ,Inc. Supported Employment Program in August 1986 when she began working at Mr. Gatti's with the support of job coach, Patrice Klobe. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Lee Ramsey, Linda Hoke, Shirley Carpenter; and a nephew, Chuck Borders.
Kathy is survived by six nieces, Teresa Skinner (Rodney), Debbie Hargrove, Melissa Guthrie (Roger), Kim Parker, Angie Matheny (John) and Dana Sheridan, all of Murray.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Murray Memorial Gardens with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers will be Tyson Matheny, Justin Hargrove, Ryan Sheridan, Toby Guthrie, Rodney Skinner Jr. and Trae Skinner. Honorary pallbearers include, Ricky Sheridan, Ricky Hargrove, Roger Guthrie, Rodney Skinner, John Matheny and David Parker. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be eft at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Joe Burkeen
Danny Joe Burkeen, 66, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gerald Gallimore
Gerald Gallimore, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
