Alden Raymond Holt Jr.
Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home in Murray.
Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt.
He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He was a firefighter in the Air Force and retired with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Shelia Nan (Schubert) Holt; brothers, Jack Holt, Charles Holt and Richard Holt; and sisters, Amber Mansker, Betty Holt, Carol Barrett and Dorothy Wagoner.
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife of 17 years, Laverne (Brandon) Provine Holt of Murray; children, Ronna Holt of Seguin, Texas, Michael Holt and wife Marilyn Green of Murray and Charles “Chuck” Holt, also of Murray; stepchildren, Leslie Smith and husband Stephen of Benton and Lisa Duncan and boyfriend, Casey Hill of Almo; brothers, David Holt and wife Cynthia of Murray and Douglas Holt of Murray; sisters, Judith Vaughn of Dexter, Deborah Hale and husband Phil of Almo, Rebecca Thompson of Murray, Brenda Richardson of Murray and Sherry Holt of Murray; grandchildren, William Holt and Joshua Holt, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jesse Letterman of Seguin, Sarah Letterman of Floresville, Texas, Danielle Smith Tyler and husband Austin of Benton, Zack Smith and wife Linda of Murray and Alyssa Smith of Benton; and great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Tyler and Mazi Katherine Tyler, both of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kim Reeder officiating. Masonic rites will be at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request the donations be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Sasso
Mrs. Sandra Sasso, 67, of Almo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her home from a battle with cancer.
Sandy received a BFA in painting, printmaking, and art education in 1977 from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. In 1980, she moved to Murray, KY to study painting in the Art Department’s Graduate Program at Murray State University. For her assistantship she was assigned the formative task of developing and programming a Crafts Shop to serve the community in the newly opened Curris Center. She received her Master of Arts in 1984.
From 1984-1989 Sandy introduced arts education to regional elementary schools thanks to a partnership with the Kentucky Arts Council. She was hired by the Calloway County School Board to teach art at North Elementary from 1994-2008. She then took the position as Art Instructor at the Calloway County High School from 2008-2015. She was very effective in establishing the idea of art as a serious and complex vocation, and her students responded by winning awards in competitions and scholarships to universities. Her students remember her empowering them to reach their full potential, reading them silly poetry, and providing a safe learning environment in which they could explore and express themselves. She exhibited her students work regionally and nationally and encouraged them to participate in regional workshops.
Sandy had boundless energy. She maintained a prestigious studio practice throughout her teaching career, producing an impressive body of artwork. She was recognized nationally and her work was exhibited in over 100 exhibitions and is included in many public and private collections. She was invited to teach at the Governors School for the Arts in Louisville, and to teach workshops at the Penland School of Arts in North Carolina and the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee. She was the recipient of many grants, fellowships and awards.
Upon retirement in 2015, she continuing exhibiting her work, engaging in civics, became a Master Gardner, and served on the Board of the Murray Art Guild. To visit Sandy's work please visit www.sandymillersasso.com.
Sandy was hands-on in every aspect of her life, including the design and construction of her home, gardens, and studio that she and her husband, Paul Sasso, referred to as Sassoville. Sandy loved her family very much. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and had a very special relationship with her granddaughter, Margot.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Miller.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her loving husband, Mr. Paul Sasso of Almo; daughter, Maggie Sasso-Jones and husband, Benjamin of Milwaukee, WI; her mother, Rose Fender Miller of Wake Forest, NC; brothers, Andy Frank Miller and wife, Alma of Brownsville, TX, Dale Clayton Miller and wife, Natalie of NC; her adored granddaughter, Margot as well as special nieces, Claudia and Rossina Miller, Stacey Metty and Stephanie Freyre.
Her family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony in the Spring. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Murray Art Guild, 500 North 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071, in her name.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Sandra Sasso by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Oleva June Pritchett
Oleva June Pritchett, 85 of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky, surrounded by her family.
Born May 26, 1937, on her family farm “Between the Rivers” in Trigg County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Barney and Opha (Jackson) Futrell. She was as avid quilter, spending many hours quilting with her friends and neighbors at the Hardin Senior Citizens Center. She was an Avon representative for more than 50 years, and was a member of Dexter Missionary Baptist Church in Dexter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edward “Ernie” Pritchett; brothers, Frank Futrell, Vernon Futrell and Wavel Futrell; and sister, Callie Kno
Mrs. Pritchett is survived by her children, Rita Parke and husband Robert of Dexter, Timothy Pritchett and wife Alexia of Dexter and Nathan Pritchett and wife Nita of Kirksey; two brothers, Lanis Futrell of Springville, Tennessee, and Glenn Futrell of Harris Grove; grandchildren, David Butler, Dustin Butler, Luke Pritchett, Joshua Van Waters, Jacob Van Waters, Monica Wells, Emily Howell, Shawn Wilkerson and Billy Nord; and 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Glen Cope and David Little officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall Lee Galloway
Marshall Lee Galloway, 72, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from a vehicle accident in Dandridge, Tennessee.
He was born Feb. 20, 1950, to Lena and NL Galloway and raised in Sedalia, Kentucky, where he loved playing basketball for his Sedalia Lions. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Western Kentucky University where he was a devoted member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, he was successful in pharmaceutical sales where he was recognized as top salesman, but it was when he found his true passion in furniture sales that he was able to deeply impact so many lives across a 47-year career. He and his beloved wife, Gloria, were involved members of First United Methodist Church of Mayfield. He was larger than life and his infectious spirit made everyone he met feel loved and valued. He traveled near and far to never miss any of his seven grandchildren's activities, and his love of family always came first.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Michelle Galloway of Dallas, Texas, Aaron Galloway of Charleston, South Carolina, and Allison Galloway Fowler (Andrew) of Brentwood, Tennessee; brothers, Larry Galloway (Sue) and Richard “Richie” Galloway (Cathy); sister, Nancy Kuechler (Curt); grandchildren, Peyton and Parker, Grant and Cole, and George, Mary Drew and Charles; and nieces and nephews, Nathan and Amy Galloway, Natalie and Ashley Galloway, Gracie and Andrew Kuechler, Geno and Lauren Battista, and Chris Meseke.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the funeral home and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Pallbearers include Andrew Fowler, George Fowler, Paul Hanlin, Geno Battista, Andrew Kuechler and Curt Kuechler, along with honorary pallbearers Bill Turpen, John Tuttle, Ken Bowman, Mark Cox, Taylor Cox, Dan Fay, Billy Galloway, Grant Galloway and Cole Galloway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to to A New Beginning Shelter for Women and Children, www.anewbeginningfwc.org., P.O. Box 814, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Wilson
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt.
She retired from the food service department at Murray State University, and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by two sons, Don Wilson and wife Lisa and Ronnie Wilson and wife Conda; and one granddaughter, Emily Wilson, all of Murray.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kenny Locke and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial followed in West Fork Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coldwater United Methodist Church, 8317 State Route 121 N., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Louise Williams
Marjorie Louise Williams of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
William F. ‘Bill’ Leslie
William F. “Bill” Leslie, 60, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home
Oleva June Pritchett
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Alden Raymond Holt Jr.
The funeral service is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
——————————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Shirley May Reamer
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery.
————————