Wyona A. Howard
Wyona A. Howard, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to William Leslie Arnett and Gertie Crouch.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She had worked for the Merritt Clothing Company in Mayfield and Sager Glove Company in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Howard; two grandchildren, Jeff Hodges and Christie Moore; one sister, Florence Arnett; and two brothers, Roscoe Arnett and Clayton Arnett.
Mrs. Howard is survived by two daughters, Martha Jo Hodges of Murray and Suzanne H. Wilkerson and husband Kenneth of DeBary Florida; one grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no public service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633, the American Diabetes Association, 2207 East Morgan Ave., Suite H, Evansville, IN 47711, or to Spring Creek Health Care, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Andrew Myers
Michael Andrew Myers, 33, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Gregory Allen Myers and Rhonda Peyton Myers.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Raleigh and Laura Belle Peyton.
Michael is survived by his wife, Haley Phillips Myers; daughters, Alyssa Myers and Olivia Myers; his father, Gregory Allen Myers (Paula) of Paducah; grandparents, William Myers of Almo and James and Joan Harrison of Kirksey; a brother, Matthew Myers of Paducah; a sister, Jessica Myers of Paducah; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mitchell and Dianna Phillips of Benton; a brother-in-law, R. Landon Phillips of Benton; several nieces and nephews including Benjamin Davis, Cameron Davis, Kayleigh Felts and Abigayle Prather who lived with Michael; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no public service.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard 'Dick' Marvin Hutson, M.D.
Richard “Dick” Marvin Hutson, M.D, U.S. Army veteran, 79, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Dick grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray State University in 1963 with degrees in chemistry, French and biology. Following graduation, he attended Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and received his MD in 1966. He went on to build successful internal medicine practices in both Murray and Paducah, before retiring in Fort Collins. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and lover of anything to do with nature, art, hiking, photography and gardening. He also amassed an enormous book collection and besides his love of reading, jumped at the chance to visit a bookstore. Dick also had a deep love for animals and was known to save a turtle or two if he saw one in the middle of a busy road. He was a kind and caring man and will be missed by many.
He was the beloved husband of Jane (Henry) for 43 years; cherished stepfather of Tyler Prince (Sue); proud grandfather of Ryan, Lauren and Jason Prince; dear brother-in-law of Jack and Sue Henry; son of the late Woodfin and Jennie Mai Hutson; father of Chris Hutson and the late Eric Hutson; brother of John W. Hutson; fond uncle of Heather Hutson, Todd Hutson and Jeff Henry; and a friend to many.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorials in Dick’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the World Wildlife Fund at http://support.worldwildlife.org.
Goes Funeral Home of Fort Collins, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Turner Hoover
Carolyn Turner Hoover, 79, of Keymar Maryland, took her spiritual journey home Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 , at 8:45 a.m. at her daughter’s home where she lived.
Carolyn Ann Garland entered this world on June 3, 1941 in Farmington, Kentucky. She was the youngest of eight children of Burt and Alma Garland.
She was dedicated to the Lord by her father after nearly dying of Scarlett Fever at the age of two. That commitment governed her life until her death. She faithfully served her Lord as a loving wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a wise and knowledgeable Bible teacher to all ages and served by the side of her late husband Kenneth who was a lifelong preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived her life with the grace and dignity knowing she was a “daughter of The King.”
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Scott Turner and Charles Kenneth Hoover, and youngest daughter, Marsha Alexander.
Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Ford, Tammy Babkoff and Debbie Newcomer, eight dearly loved grandchildren; seven precious great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Marine; and sister-in-law, Lawanda Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husband’s Scott Turner and Charles Kenneth Hoover, and youngest daughter Marsha Alexander.
She will be laid to rest in Coldwater, Kentucky, among many family members. Burial and service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Frank Hendrix
Donald Frank Hendrix, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
He was born Nov. 19, 1959, and graduated from Carlisle County High School in 1977.
He was the organist at First Christian Church for many years, creating a sacred space for worship through his amazing, God-given musical skills. He worked with Mark Dycus' Chancel Choir, sang with the Men’s Ensemble, helped with special music, gave piano lessons and played at countless weddings, funerals and special services, always going the extra mile to add personal touches. He especially enjoyed playing the organ with Judy Hill on the piano and Julie Warner on the clarinet. His joy was contagious, he loved unconditionally, was always without judgment, and he was extravagant in his generosity.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James L. Hogancamp and Agnes Inez Hogancamp; and his parents, James R. Hendrix Sr. and Agnes Ruth Hogancamp Hendrix.
Donnie is survived by his brother, Jimmie Hendrix and wife Kellie of Owensboro; his nephew, Ryan Hendrix, M.D. of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; his niece, Kara Hendrix, D.M.D. of Bowling Green; four step-nieces, Lanie Ledford of Hopkinsville, Kate Holtrey, Ally Holtrey and Tori Holtrey, all of Owensboro; and his aunts, Martha Maruca (Mike) of Coto de Caza, California, and Ann Rudd (Buddy) of Maumee, Ohio. Donnie also leaves behind his best friend, Justin Robbins; a work family at Kingdom Trust; a church family at First Christian Church who dearly loved and appreciated him, will miss him, and cannot imagine life without him.
Because of the dangers of COVID, the services and burial are private. Once it is safe to do so, a celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at First Christian Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, acknowledgements and expressions of love be sent to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Wayne Holt
Richard Wayne Holt, 76, of Almo, Kentucky, graduated to his heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois, to Raymond and Nellie Holt.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a retired ordained bishop of the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Charles Holt, Betty Holt, Jack Holt, Carol Barrett, Amber Mansker and Dorothy Wagoner; his son, Richard W. Holt II; and his great-grandson, Hunter Cain.
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Carol Kinsey Holt of Almo; three daughters, Suzanne Gatewood of Murray, Rosanne Holt of Mayfield and Sabrina Weeks of Mayfield; one son, Chuck Holt of Murray; three brothers; Ray Holt (Laverne), David Holt (Cynthia) and Doug Holt, all of Murray; five sisters; Brenda Richardson of Murray, Judith Vaughn of Dexter, Deborah Hale (Phil) of Almo, Rebecca Thompson of Murray and Sherry Holt of Murray; his grandchildren, Brandon James (Ashley), Heather Cain (Adam), Tiffany Gatewood, Santana Cope, Amber Gatewood, Tabitha James, Zachary Holt, Ashley Holt and Samantha Jones; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Carl Kelleher officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Holt, Brandon James, Jeff Richardson, Ray Holt, David Holt and Douglas Holt. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW, P.O. Box 827, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Madison Lefevers
James Madison Lefevers, 90, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 16, 1930, to James M. Lefevers Sr and Eulan Mae Tharp.
He retired from the Walsh Construction Company in Chicago, Illinois. For the last several years, he has served as the manager of the Lakeview RV resort in New Concord. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Martha Cantrell Lefevers, and two sisters, Kathleen Duncan and Helen Moore.
Mr. LeFevers is survived by Martha Lynn Cantrell of New Concord, Rebecca Budinger and husband John of Lake In The Hills, Illinois, and Sherry Michelle Caporaso and husband Dan of Belvidere, Illinois; one son, James Richard Lefevers and wife Christine of McMinnville, Tennessee; one sister, Dorothy Mears of McMinnville; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Morrison Cemetery in Morrison, Tennessee.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 4700 North University, Peoria, IL 61614.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Freddie L. Hendon
Freddie L. Hendon, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Reba Pinson
Reba Pinson, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
