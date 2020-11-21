Laura McDougal
Laura McDougal, 81 of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Saturday, Dec. 31, 1938, in Benton, she was the daughter of Julius Fields and Willie Mae (Algood) Fields. She was the wife of the late Robert Farris McDougal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Farris McDougal; and a daughter, Shara McDougal.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by a son, Robert McDougal of Henderson; daughters, Kelly Mikrut of Smyrna, Tennessee, Linda King of Paducah and Karen Hunter of Murray.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremations Services are in charge of arrangements.
Reba Cary Seiber Pinson
Reba Cary Seiber Pinson, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 17, 1926, to George W. and Minnie Dobbins Cary in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee.
She worked her entire career for Olan Mills Portrait Studios and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Estle Ray Seiber; her second husband, Hudson Clemons Pinson; two brothers, George W. Cary and Millis M. Rose; and two sisters, Dorothy Barker and Geraldine Flerl.
Mrs. Pinson is survived by a son, Scott Seiber and wife Pat; one grandson, Adam Seiber and wife Colleen; two great-grandchildren, Mae Seiber and John Seiber, all of Murray; and a niece, Cheryl Flerl of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A private memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Bobby Russell Wall
Dr. Bobby Russell Wall, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.