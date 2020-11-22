Laura Fields McDougal
Laura Fields McDougal, 81, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Saturday, Dec. 31, 1938, in Benton, she was the daughter of Julius Marvin Fields and Willie Mae Algood Fields. She was the wife of Robert Farris McDougal.
She was a homemaker and mother, and former owner and operator of a catering business in Marshall County. She was of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Farris McDougal; a daughter, Shara McDougal; four brothers, Marvin, Robert "Bob," Joe and William Fields; one sister, Dorothy Fields Colson; and a grandchild, Christy McDougal.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by her children, Linda King of Paducah, Karen Hunter of Murray, Kelly Mikrut of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Robert McDougal of Hendersonville; a step-son, Sean McDougal of Odessa, Florida; a sister, Mary Lou LeVan of Benton; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Reba Cary Seiber Pinson
Reba Cary Seiber Pinson, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 17, 1926, to George W. and Minnie Dobbins Cary in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee.
She worked her entire career for Olan Mills Portrait Studios and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Estle Ray Seiber; her second husband, Hudson Clemons Pinson; two brothers, George W. Cary and Millis M. Rose; and two sisters, Dorothy Barker and Geraldine Flerl.
Mrs. Pinson is survived by a son, Scott Seiber and wife Pat; one grandson, Adam Seiber and wife Colleen; two great-grandchildren, Mae Seiber and John Seiber, all of Murray; and a niece, Cheryl Flerl of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A private memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Wyona A. Howard
Wyona A. Howard, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to William Leslie Arnett and Gertie Crouch.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She had worked for the Merritt Clothing Company in Mayfield and Sager Glove Company in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Howard; two grandchildren, Jeff Hodges and Christie Moore; one sister, Florence Arnett; and two brothers, Roscoe Arnett and Clayton Arnett.
Mrs. Howard is survived by two daughters, Martha Jo Hodges of Murray and Suzanne H. Wilkerson and husband Kenneth of DeBary Florida; one grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no public service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633, the American Diabetes Association, 2207 East Morgan Ave., Suite H, Evansville, IN 47711, or to Spring Creek Health Care, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Andrew Myers
Michael Andrew Myers, 33, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Gregory Allen Myers and Rhonda Peyton Myers.
He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Raleigh and Laura Belle Peyton.
Michael is survived by his wife, Haley Phillips Myers; daughters, Alyssa Myers and Olivia Myers; his father, Gregory Allen Myers (Paula) of Paducah; grandparents, William Myers of Almo and James and Joan Harrison of Kirksey; a brother, Matthew Myers of Paducah; a sister, Jessica Myers of Paducah; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mitchell and Dianna Phillips of Benton; a brother-in-law, R. Landon Phillips of Benton; several nieces and nephews including Benjamin Davis, Cameron Davis, Kayleigh Felts and Abigayle Prather who lived with Michael; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no public service.
Richard 'Dick' Marvin Hutson, M.D.
Richard “Dick” Marvin Hutson, M.D, U.S. Army veteran, 79, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Dick grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray State University in 1963 with degrees in chemistry, French and biology. Following graduation, he attended Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and received his MD in 1966. He went on to build successful internal medicine practices in both Murray and Paducah, before retiring in Fort Collins. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and lover of anything to do with nature, art, hiking, photography and gardening. He also amassed an enormous book collection and besides his love of reading, jumped at the chance to visit a bookstore. Dick also had a deep love for animals and was known to save a turtle or two if he saw one in the middle of a busy road. He was a kind and caring man and will be missed by many.
He was the beloved husband of Jane (Henry) for 43 years; cherished stepfather of Tyler Prince (Sue); proud grandfather of Ryan, Lauren and Jason Prince; dear brother-in-law of Jack and Sue Henry; son of the late Woodfin and Jennie Mai Hutson; father of Chris Hutson and the late Eric Hutson; brother of John W. Hutson; fond uncle of Heather Hutson, Todd Hutson and Jeff Henry; and a friend to many.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorials in Dick’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the World Wildlife Fund at http://support.worldwildlife.org.
Carolyn Turner Hoover
Carolyn Turner Hoover, 79, of Keymar Maryland, took her spiritual journey home Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 , at 8:45 a.m. at her daughter’s home where she lived.
Carolyn Ann Garland entered this world on June 3, 1941 in Farmington, Kentucky. She was the youngest of eight children of Burt and Alma Garland.
She was dedicated to the Lord by her father after nearly dying of Scarlett Fever at the age of two. That commitment governed her life until her death. She faithfully served her Lord as a loving wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a wise and knowledgeable Bible teacher to all ages and served by the side of her late husband Kenneth who was a lifelong preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived her life with the grace and dignity knowing she was a “daughter of The King.”
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Scott Turner and Charles Kenneth Hoover, and youngest daughter, Marsha Alexander.
Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Ford, Tammy Babkoff and Debbie Newcomer, eight dearly loved grandchildren; seven precious great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Marine; and sister-in-law, Lawanda Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husband’s Scott Turner and Charles Kenneth Hoover, and youngest daughter Marsha Alexander.
She will be laid to rest in Coldwater, Kentucky, among many family members. Burial and service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Sharon McIntosh Wells
Sharon McIntosh Wells, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky, after an extended illness.
Bobby Russell Wall Jr.
Dr. Bobby Russell Wall Jr., 63, of Murray, Kentucky, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 6, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was a loving husband and father, a caring son, devoted brother, and a great friend to all who knew him. Russ was born a leader, and as a great leader does, he always put others before himself. After his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, he loved life and lived it to the fullest, traveling with his wife and children, driving his sports cars, creating his poolside oasis in the backyard, and working out with his Rock Steady Boxing Group. He attended as many UK sporting events as he could and had a 33-year streak of attending the Indy 500.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky where he earned his bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. He had a long and distinguished career as an educator. He started his journey as a teacher and coach at Frankfort High School. He was the former assistant principal and basketball coach at Calloway County High School and retired as Dean of Education at Murray State University. He was extremely proud of his team at MSU, not only being their boss, but also their friend.
Russ leaves behind his wife of nearly 38 years, Melinda Poore Wall, whom he married Dec. 19, 1982; a son, Bobby Russell “Trey” Wall III of Clarksville, Tennessee; a daughter, Elizabeth Dixon Wall of Murray; his mother, Betsy Dawson Wall of Hopkinsville; a sister, Renee Wall Wade and husband Frank of Pembroke; a brother, William Murray Wall of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews, and a score of great friends, whom he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wall.
A private service is planned. A celebration of his life will be planned when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as a memorial gift to Murray Endowment for Healthcare, Rock Steady Boxing, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Freddy Hendon
Freddy Hendon, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 15, 1945, in Murray, to Edward Lamar Hendon and Audrey Smith Hendon.
He was a used car broker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Thurman Hendon; a nephew, Kevin Taylor Hendon; a sister-in-law, Anne Thurman; and a brother-in-law, Tripp Thurman.
Mr.. Hendon is survived by two sons, Ed Hendon and Doug Hendon, both of Murray; a sister, Patsy Tricarico and husband Steven of Jonesboro, Arkansas; a brother, Jerry Hendon and wife Jaye of Woodlands, Texas; and a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hendon of Murray.
A private family funeral will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. A public graveside service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Santa Project and Tiger Christmas, 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Joshua A. Frost
Joshua A. Frost, 38, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born Oct. 26, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ronald Frost Sr. and Cynthia Boehringer.
He enjoyed camping, swimming and riding four wheelers with family. His family was the most important thing to him. He was employed with L & N Cleaning.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lloyd Frost Sr.; and two brothers, Ronald Frost Jr. and Shaun Frost.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Cynthia Boehringer; his wife, Brandi Frost; sons, Kaynion Frost, Joshua Frost Jr., Damion Frost, Randall Yates and Hunter Imus; daughters, Chelsea Yates, Alysha Imus and Alexis Imus; brothers, Harry Frost, David Frost and Matthew Frost; sisters, Dianna Frost, Gina Frost, Crystal Frost and Tabita Lehman; grandchildren, Braelynn Yates, Natalynn Yates and Phoenix Odom; nieces, Stephanie Vanmierlo and Erica Galloway; a nephew, Timothy Vanmierlo; and many more family and friends.
The family will hold a private visitation Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
