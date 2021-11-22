Dr. Prue Wilton Kelly
Dr. Prue Wilton Kelly, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Anderson County, South Carolina, to Dr. Prue Harvey Kelly and Bessie Mae Yeargin Kelly, who preceded him in death.
Dr. Kelly was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was the first resident trained radiologist in Murray and served at Murray-Calloway County Hospital from Sept. 1, 1967, to July 1, 2014. He earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville in 1961, which was followed by an internship in Columbus, Georgia, and two years as a medical officer to the U.S. Coast Guard. He then completed his radiology residency at the University of Kentucky from 1964-1967, where he was named chief resident. He was proud to be an inductee into the American College of Radiology Fellowship. He practiced 47 years, retiring in 2014. On Feb. 23, 2015, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital formally named and dedicated the Radiology Department as the “Dr. Prue W. Kelly Department of Medical Imaging.”
Dr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Linda Welborn Kelly of Murray; two daughters, Michelle Sullivan and husband Doug of Wallace, Nebraska, and Melanie Purvis of Robbins, North Carolina; one son, Michael Prue Kelly and wife Lorie of Murray; three sisters, Betty Jean Howard and husband Bill of Marietta, Georgia, Martha Hays and husband Devers of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Ann Collins and husband David of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Brittni Sullivan Kerr (Josh) of Murray, Kelly Purvis Daniel of Burlington, North Carolina, William Purvis (Melissa) of Kinston, North Carolina, Hannah Sullivan of Wallace, Grace Kelly of Murray, Garrison Kelly of Murray and Halle Purvis of Robbins; two great-grandchildren, Emma Kerr of Murray and Madelyn C. Purvis of Kinston; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gary Vacca, Kerry Lambert and Hal Shipley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Murray-Calloway County Special Olympics, c/o Laura Miller, 1537 Wiswell Rd West., Murray, KY 42071.
John Harlen Arnold, Jr.
John Harlen Arnold, Jr., 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born on June 26, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky to John H. Arnold, Sr. and Nettie Frances (Dunn) Arnold, who preceded him in death. He was retired from Fisher-Price Mattel and also retired after more than 30 years serving as a Baptist minister. He was a member of the Victory Independent Missionary Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann (Cox) Arnold; one daughter, Heather Jean Arnold, two sisters, Elizabeth Dumas and Frances Gallion; one brother, Jesse Arnold; as well as two great grandchildren, Connor Milby and Calvin Jasper Milby.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Lynn Milby and Tim Birdsong of Murray, and Tammy Sue Brandon and husband Steve of Murray; four grandchildren, Casey Milby and wife Kendra of Auburn, Alabama, Tabitha Stevens and husband Aaron of Murray, Trace Brandon of Murray, and Taylor Brandon of Murray; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Josh Bishop of Murray, Cameron Bishop of Murray, Khloe Stevens of Murray, and Braylen Stevens of Murray; Colton Milby of Auburn, Alabama, Kyle Milby of Auburn Alabama, and Keith Milby of Auburn, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Larry Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Larry Wayne Miller
Larry Wayne Miller, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born in Olney, Illinois on Sept. 4, 1944, to Melvin Hershel Miller and Ellaneita (Jones) Miller, who preceded him in death. He retired as police captain from the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad in Hammond, Indiana after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of the Garfield Masonic Lodge #569 in Hammond, Indiana and on Dec. 4, 1979, was named a Master Mason. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Loretta Miller; one grandson, Michael Eugene Hayden, Jr.; stepmother, Virgie Miller; as well as one stepson, Brian Dean Hayden.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi (Baker) Miller of Murray, Kentucky; one daughter, Teresa Lorene Ashmore and husband Wyett of Murray; one son, William Ray Miller and wife Kathy of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Julie Ann Robertson McElhaney and husband Kyle of Hardin, Kentucky; two stepsons, Michael Eugene Hayden of Hobart, Indiana and Michael Shane Minter and wife Amber of Benton, Kentucky; four stepsisters, two stepbrothers; three grandsons, Zachary Hayden, Bracken Robertson, and James Michael Minter; nine granddaughters, Jennifer Hayden, Tianna Nawrocki, Miranda Nawrocki, Emily Nawrocki, Amber Nawrocki, Katy Hill, Karley Miller, Kelley Hurt, and Brittany Russell; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Genesis Russell, Lenleigh Russell, Jettson Hurt, Aspen Hill, Kolden Carico, Topanga Palmer and Dean Hayden.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Glenn Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Helen Mae McCuiston
Helen Mae McCuiston, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Washington, D.C. to Carlton C. Fink and Louise (Miller) Fink, who preceded her in death. She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital as a registered surgical nurse and was a member of the Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted McCuiston, who died Aug. 1, 2014; one grandson, Dakota Erwin; as well as one brother, Buddy Kennicutt.
She is survived by three daughters, Dawn Kinsolving and husband Billy of Murray, Alicia Erwin and husband Keith of Murray, and Shannon Chiles and husband Jeff of Murray; one son, Teddie McCuiston of Arkansas; one brother, Carlton Fink and wife Janie of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jesse Kinsolving of Murray, Matthew McCuiston of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Courtney Posey of Murray, Madison Chiles of Murray, and Macy Chiles of Murray; as well as two great-grandchildren, Dalton Posey of Murray and Hadley Erwin of Paducah, Kentucky.
Private family services will be held.
Sandra Jean Dial
Mrs. Sandra Jean Dial, 85, of Buchanan, TN passed away on November 18, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Dial was born on June 14, 1936 in Decatur, IL to the late Jerome and Virginia Knotts Gant.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 59 years, Mr. Robert Dial of Buchanan, TN; daughters, Cindy Messamore of Paducah, Angie Holland of Symsonia; sons, Bob Dial and wife, Denice of Kirksey, Jerome Dial and wife, Vickie of Almo; grandchildren, Alison Messamore, Aimee Dial, Jessica Free and husband, David, Rebecca Willis, CJ Dial and wife, Ashley, Kelsey Piazza and husband, Michael, Samantha Weatherford and husband, Brandon, Andrew Holland; 12 great grandchildren and a brother, Michael Gant and wife, Pat of East Moline, IL.
No services are planned at this time.
Robert Glenn Earley
Robert Glenn Earley, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Murray – Calloway County Hospital.
Hattie Arnold
Hattie Arnold, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.