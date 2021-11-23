Carolyn Carter Reagan
Carolyn Carter Reagan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, left this world Jan. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Gathering restrictions during the pandemic delayed the traditional service. The family invites friends of Carolyn to a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at First Christian Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the church.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Murray, to William Zelna and Martha Stevenson Carter.
She was of Christian faith and a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Murray. Carolyn attended Murray State University, during which time she held the title of Miss West Kentucky. She later returned to her alma mater where she worked in the MSU Athletic Department, and later in the management and marketing department. She retired after 29 years of service. She was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship, The Twins Foundation, and Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She was a supporter of both the Calloway County Humane Society and the Murray Art Guild.
She was a gifted painter and left many works to be treasured by family and friends. Her handpainted Christmas exhibits were a significant contribution to the beginning of "Christmas in the Park.” She was an avid fan of both Murray State University and the St. Louis Cardinals, along with her husband. She treasured her family and especially loved the role of "CC.” She put a smile on many with her positive, cheerful outlook. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Johnny Reagan and her twin brother, John Mack Carter of Bronxville, New York. She always professed Johnny was the love of her life, the best part of the storybook life she had.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Jan Fuqua and husband John and Lyn Ryan and husband Mike, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Ryan and wife Chelsee, Mitch Ryan and wife Ashley, Alan Chase and wife Mary, all of Murray; Amy Chase of Louisville, and Greg Ryan and wife Mallory of Florence; and 10 great-grandchildren.
John Vincent Harcourt
John Vincent Harcourt, 65, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 15, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio, the oldest son of Pat and Jules Harcourt.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1975. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, where he met the love of his life, Diane. After graduating, the newlyweds first moved to Bowling Green, then settled in Oldham County as John began his 40-year career as a distribution manager for the Louisville Courier-Journal.
John’s life was defined by his generosity toward others and the joy and pride he took in his family. A longtime volunteer for The Crusade for Children, he also served as a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 167. Both his sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He volunteered for the South Oldham High School Band when his kids were in school and over the past six years for Reading Camp, a nonprofit where his daughter serves as executive director. The hours he spent working on the overnight shift at the Courier-Journal or volunteering during his free time touched the lives of so many.
He was immensely proud of his three kids, and their educations, careers and families. John enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time with loved ones, especially his grandkids, who called him Papa. A fan of scenic lookouts, the hunt for the perfect car, scoring a great deal, and roasting marshmallows over a fire, John will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jules Vincent Harcourt, and his brothers, Brett, Paul and David.
John is survived by his mother, Pat Harcourt; his wife of 41 years, Diane Brame Harcourt; his children, Scott Vincent Harcourt (Sara), David Harcourt (Sheila) and Sarah Harcourt Watts (Luke); grandchildren Cora, Ada, Audrey, Norah, Ivy and Evan John; his brother, Ed Harcourt; his sister, Ann Randolph (David); and his nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home East Louisville Chapel at 235 Juneau Dr., Louisville, KY, 40243. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
John passed away after a brave battle against leukemia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Be The Match, a foundation operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (www.bethematchfoundation.org <https://www.bethematchfoundation.org/>).
Glen Lee Roberts
Glen Lee Roberts, 91, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tennessee.
He was born June 29, 1930, in Murray, Kentucky, to Holland and Clydie Green Roberts, who preceded him in death.
He was a true servant of God, living his life with the utmost integrity and honesty. He was also a Gideon for the past 57 years. Glen and his late wife, Donna, were happily married for 63 years at the time of her death in 2017. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a 1st Lieutenant. After leaving the military, he obtained his pilots license. He was past president of many corporations over the years in the automotive and mobile home industries. He considered his greatest accomplishment to be starting his first business at age 24. He was a businessman by day and farmer by night. He was most especially passionate about his cows.
Glen is survived by a son, Joseph Roberts of North Webster, Indiana; daughters, Connie (William) Rushing of Murray and Lisa Short of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Donna, Matthew, Suzanne and Hannah.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home with Dan Worrell, Mel Carr and Carl Turner officiating. Visitation is from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Heads Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be Mel Carr, Carl Turner, Kelvin Penuel, Bill Simmons, James Walker and Dan Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gideons International members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International and sent in care of the funeral home.
Sandra Jean Dial
Mrs. Sandra Jean Dial, 85, of Buchanan, TN passed away on November 18, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Dial was born on June 14, 1936 in Decatur, IL to the late Jerome and Virginia Knotts Gant.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 59 years, Mr. Robert Dial of Buchanan, TN; daughters, Cindy Messamore of Paducah, Angie Holland of Symsonia; sons, Bob Dial and wife, Denice of Kirksey, Jerome Dial and wife, Vickie of Almo; grandchildren, Alison Messamore, Aimee Dial, Jessica Free and husband, David, Rebecca Willis, CJ Dial and wife, Ashley, Kelsey Piazza and husband, Michael, Samantha Weatherford and husband, Brandon, Andrew Holland; 12 great grandchildren and a brother, Michael Gant and wife, Pat of East Moline, IL.
No services are planned at this time.
John Harlen Arnold Jr.
John Harlen Arnold Jr., 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John H. Arnold Sr. and Nettie Frances Dunn Arnold.
He was retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel and also retired after over 30 years serving as a Baptist minister. He was a member of Victory Independent Missionary Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann Cox Arnold; one daughter, Heather Jean Arnold; two sisters, Elizabeth Dumas and Frances Gallion; one brother, Jesse Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Milby and Calvin Jasper Milby.
Mr. Arnold is survived by two daughters, Laura Lynn Milby and Tim Birdsong of Murray and Tammy Sue Brandon and husband Steve of Murray; four grandchildren, Casey Milby and wife Kendra of Auburn, Alabama, Tabitha Stevens and husband Aaron of Murray, Trace Brandon of Murray and Taylor Brandon of Murray; and seven great-grandchildren, Josh Bishop of Murray, Cameron Bishop of Murray, Khloe Stevens of Murray, Braylen Stevens of Murray, Colton Milby of Auburn, Kyle Milby of Auburn, and Keith Milby of Auburn.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Larry Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Larry Wayne Miller
Larry Wayne Miller, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Sept. 4, 1944, in Olney, Illinois, to Melvin Hershel Miller and Ellaneita Jones Miller.
He retired as police captain from the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad in Hammond, Indiana, after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Garfield Masonic Lodge #569 in Hammond, and on Dec. 4, 1979, was named a Master Mason. He was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Loretta Miller; one grandson, Michael Eugene Hayden Jr.; his stepmother, Virgie Miller; and one stepson, Brian Dean Hayden.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Naomi Baker Miller of Murray; one daughter, Teresa Lorene Ashmore and husband Wyett of Murray; one son, William Ray Miller and wife Kathy of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Julie Ann Robertson McElhaney and husband Kyle of Hardin; two stepsons, Michael Eugene Hayden of Hobart, Indiana, and Michael Shane Minter and wife Amber of Benton; four stepsisters, two stepbrothers; three grandsons, Zachary Hayden, Bracken Robertson and James Michael Minter; nine granddaughters, Jennifer Hayden, Tianna Nawrocki, Miranda Nawrocki, Emily Nawrocki, Amber Nawrocki, Katy Hill, Karley Miller, Kelley Hurt and Brittany Russell; and seven great-grandchildren, Genesis Russell, Lenleigh Russell, Jettson Hurt, Aspen Hill, Kolden Carico, Topanga Palmer and Dean Hayden.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Stewart officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Helen Mae McCuiston
Helen Mae McCuiston, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to Carlton C. Fink and Louise Miller Fink.
She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital as a registered surgical nurse, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted McCuiston, who died Aug. 1, 2014; one grandson, Dakota Erwin; and one brother, Buddy Kennicutt.
Mrs. McCuiston is survived by three daughters, Dawn Kinsolving and husband Billy of Murray, Alicia Erwin and husband Keith of Murray, and Shannon Chiles and husband Jeff of Murray; one son, Teddie McCuiston of Arkansas; one brother, Carlton Fink and wife Janie of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jesse Kinsolving of Murray, Matthew McCuiston of Bowling Green, Courtney Posey of Murray, Madison Chiles of Murray, and Macy Chiles of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Dalton Posey of Murray and Hadley Erwin of Paducah.
Private family services will be held.
Elizabeth Artman Hagenah
Elizabeth Artman Hagenah, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.