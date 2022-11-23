Rev. Glynn O’Neal Copeland
The Rev. Glynn O'Neal Copeland, 84, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired Baptist minister and retired as Director of Missions of the Graves County Baptist Association. He also formerly worked at Continental General Tire. He was a member of Wingo Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Lillie Mae Yates Copeland.
Rev. Copeland is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Coltharp Copeland; one daughter, Kathy Copeland of Wingo; two sons, James Keith Copeland of Paducah and Kevin Glyn (Laura) Copeland of Boaz; one brother, Harold (Laura) Copeland of Cuba; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 26, 2022, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Ben Stratton, Dean Doster, Glynn Orr and Ronnie Stinson Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery. Clint Copeland, Cody Lokits, Larry Joe Seay, Lane Copeland, Lenny Copeland and Terry Bradley will serve as pallbearers. Greg Davis, Larry Wayne Arnold, Bob Bradley, Preston Byrn, Frankie Crittendon, Glenn Morgan, Marion Wells, Nick Coltharp, Ron Gossum and Harold Johnston will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Anita Ann Jones Jackson Crowe
Ms. Anita Ann Jones (Jackson) (Crowe), 79, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home.
Anita being beautifully and wonderfully made by God, was born on March 29, 1943 to the late Robert and Mae Ola Cogdell Jones.
She attended and graduated from Douglas High School in Murray and later attended Murray State University where she earned a Masters Degree in Counseling and Bachelors in Applied Science. Being an amazing mother, grandmother, and nana has brought some of the greatest joy of her life. Dedicated to pouring in love, Gods word, encouragement, correction, instruction, provisions, time, strength, support, and many other qualities that made up who she was during her time on this earth has blessed her seed and her seeds seed in the abundance of Christ Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Fredrickia Hargrove and brother, Costella Grogan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kenneth Gregory Jackson; her daughter, Teresa Jackson Jones; sisters, Doris Thomas, Ann Foster; brothers, Barren Jones, Brent Jones; grandchildren, Monique Jelks, Kiana Pearson, Ashley Jelks, Danielle Jelks, Rochae Haygood, Venetia Jackson and 17 great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Ms. Anita Crowe is set for 12 pm on Saturday, November, 26, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Pastor Teresa Jackson Jones will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 12 pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Georgia Harrell
Georgia Harrell, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Claiborne & Hughes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Ricky Renfroe
Ricky Renfroe, 69, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.