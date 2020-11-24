Sharon McIntosh Wells
Sharon McIntosh Wells, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky, after an extended illness.
She was born July 31, 1940, in Murray, to Roley C. McIntosh and Alma Faughn McIntosh, who preceded her in death.
She was the office manager for the family-owned and operated business, Wells Electric Company in Murray, before retiring. She was a member of First Christian Church. Her many community activities included chairman of the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, a charter member of the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, a member and secretary to the Murray Country Club Board, president of the Murray High School PTO, a member of the board of the Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Board of Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and chairman of the Murray Charity Horse Show.
Mrs. Wells is survived by her husband, Fred Ward Wells of Murray; two sons, Barry McIntosh Wells and wife Julie of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Bradley Ward Wells and wife Maritza of Shanghai, China; and one grandson, Barry McIntosh Wells Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A private family graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Independent School District Foundation for Excellence, P.O. Box 1417, Murray, KY 42071, or a charity of choice.
“Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you so, twas heaven to be with you”.
James ‘Mickey’ Pierce
James “Mickey” Pierce, 70, of Clearwater, Florida, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Florida.
He was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Murray Kentucky, to James H. and Mary Jones Pierce. He enjoyed working and was a genius auto body repairman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a knack for creating new things and fixing things. He moved to Florida with his loving wife, Judy, around 12 years ago from Murray.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Pierce; and a sister, Tammy Pierce Riggins.
James is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Shannon Pierce and Lexi Pierce; his mother, Mary Pierce Coursey; a sister, Ginger Pierce Nall; a brother-in-law, Mark Riggins; nieces, Chelsea Riggins and Kriston (Chip) Greene; a nephew,Trey Nall; a great-niece and great-nephew, Maddie Greene and Jackson Greene; and a great-nephew, Hunter (Courtland) Nall.
A memorial service will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Murray. More details will be announced at a later time.
Laura Fields McDougal
Laura Fields McDougal, 81, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Saturday, Dec. 31, 1938, in Benton, she was the daughter of Julius Marvin Fields and Willie Mae Algood Fields. She was the wife of Robert Farris McDougal.
She was a homemaker and mother, and former owner and operator of a catering business in Marshall County. She was of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Farris McDougal; a daughter, Shara McDougal; four brothers, Marvin, Robert "Bob," Joe and William Fields; one sister, Dorothy Fields Colson; and a grandchild, Christy McDougal.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by her children, Linda King of Paducah, Karen Hunter of Murray, Kelly Mikrut of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Robert McDougal of Hendersonville; a step-son, Sean McDougal of Odessa, Florida; a sister, Mary Lou LeVan of Benton; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bobby Russell Wall Jr.
Dr. Bobby Russell Wall Jr., 63, of Murray, Kentucky, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 6, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was a loving husband and father, a caring son, devoted brother, and a great friend to all who knew him. Russ was born a leader, and as a great leader does, he always put others before himself. After his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, he loved life and lived it to the fullest, traveling with his wife and children, driving his sports cars, creating his poolside oasis in the backyard, and working out with his Rock Steady Boxing Group. He attended as many UK sporting events as he could and had a 33-year streak of attending the Indy 500.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky where he earned his bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. He had a long and distinguished career as an educator. He started his journey as a teacher and coach at Frankfort High School. He was the former assistant principal and basketball coach at Calloway County High School and retired as Dean of Education at Murray State University. He was extremely proud of his team at MSU, not only being their boss, but also their friend.
Russ leaves behind his wife of nearly 38 years, Melinda Poore Wall, whom he married Dec. 19, 1982; a son, Bobby Russell “Trey” Wall III of Clarksville, Tennessee; a daughter, Elizabeth Dixon Wall of Murray; his mother, Betsy Dawson Wall of Hopkinsville; a sister, Renee Wall Wade and husband Frank of Pembroke; a brother, William Murray Wall of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews, and a score of great friends, whom he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wall.
A private service is planned. A celebration of his life will be planned when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as a memorial gift to Murray Endowment for Healthcare, Rock Steady Boxing, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Freddy Hendon
Freddy Hendon, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 15, 1945, in Murray, to Edward Lamar Hendon and Audrey Smith Hendon.
He was a used car broker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Thurman Hendon; a nephew, Kevin Taylor Hendon; a sister-in-law, Anne Thurman; and a brother-in-law, Tripp Thurman.
Mr.. Hendon is survived by two sons, Ed Hendon and Doug Hendon, both of Murray; a sister, Patsy Tricarico and husband Steven of Jonesboro, Arkansas; a brother, Jerry Hendon and wife Jaye of Woodlands, Texas; and a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hendon of Murray.
A private family funeral was Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. A public graveside service was at noon Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Santa Project and Tiger Christmas, 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Joshua A. Frost
Joshua A. Frost, 38, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born Oct. 26, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ronald Frost Sr. and Cynthia Boehringer.
He enjoyed camping, swimming and riding four wheelers with family. His family was the most important thing to him. He was employed with L & N Cleaning.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lloyd Frost Sr.; and two brothers, Ronald Frost Jr. and Shaun Frost.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Cynthia Boehringer; his wife, Brandi Frost; sons, Kaynion Frost, Joshua Frost Jr., Damion Frost, Randall Yates and Hunter Imus; daughters, Chelsea Yates, Alysha Imus and Alexis Imus; brothers, Harry Frost, David Frost and Matthew Frost; sisters, Dianna Frost, Gina Frost, Crystal Frost and Tabita Lehman; grandchildren, Braelynn Yates, Natalynn Yates and Phoenix Odom; nieces, Stephanie Vanmierlo and Erica Galloway; a nephew, Timothy Vanmierlo; and many more family and friends.
The family will hold a private visitation Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Lonnie E. Flood
Lonnie E. Flood, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
Robert ‘Bob’ Nolan Bowden
Robert “Bob” Nolan Bowden, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Isabel Kelson Jetton
Isabel Kelson Jetton, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
