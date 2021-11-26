Thomas Morris
Thomas Morris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James D. Harrison
James D. Harrison, 88, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Nov. 24, 2021, at his home in Kirksey.
He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Graves County, Kentucky.
He graduated as the valedictorian of his 1951 Sedalia High School class. On June 20, 1953, he married the love of his life, Bobbie Joan Adams.
In September of 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country in the Korean War. After his honorable service tenure, he returned to Graves County. It is there he commenced his 41 ½ year career with the West Kentucky Rural Telephone.
In 1963, Mr. Harrison and four other men started the Kirksey Ball Park for the local families. He coached as well as served on the park board, and was a commissioned Kentucky Colonel due to his work at the park. He was also a past member of the Hardin/Marshall County Optimist Clu, and a member of Kirksey United Methodist Church.
James’ memories will live on with his loving wife Joan, of 68 years; a daughter, Dianna Gail Phillips and husband Mitch of Benton; two sons, James Michael Harrison and wife Angie of Kirksey and Barry Mitchell Harrison and wife Cresti of Almo; seven grandchildren, Haley Myers and Tony, Landon Phillips and Shea, James Harrison Jr., Whitney Harrison, Tara Sharp and Brandon, Cody Harrison, and Shawn Harrison; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kayden Harrison, Alyssa Myers, Olivia Myers, Andon Phillips, Ben Davis, Cameron Davis, KK Felts, Abigayle Prather, Anthony Pfannerstill, Mea Latham, Ethan Sharp and Alex Sharp.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Ona Mae Forester Harrison; a sister, Bulah Meadows; and his grandson-in-law, Michael Myers.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Burnetts Chapel Cemetery with David Allbritten officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Luella Rose Humphrey
Luella Rose Humphrey, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Charter Assisted Living in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born April 20, 1947, in Olney, Illinois, to Arnold Orville Frutiger and Lela Welch Frutiger.
She was a member of the Life Tabernacle in Murray. She retired after a long career from Murray State University. God and her family were foremost priorities in her life. She enjoyed being outdoors and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. All who met her described her as a sweet, caring person, who enjoyed helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Frutiger, and a nephew, Austin Frutiger.
Luella is survived by her husband, Paul Robert Humphrey Sr., whom she married April 20, 1971, in New Concord, Kentucky; three children, Renee (Travis) Lipe of Carbondale, Illinois, Randy Humphrey of Hazel and Ryan Humphrey of Murray; three stepchildren, Patty (Frank) Verdu of Edwardsville, Illinois, Paul Robert (Christie) Humphrey Jr., of Granite City, Illinois, and Phillip Humphrey of Collinsville, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Gloria Frutiger of Vandalia, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Dillman Cemetery in Louisville, Illinois. Her son-in-law, the Rev. Travis Lipe will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Humphrey Sr., Randy Humphrey, Andrew Humphrey, Ryan Humphrey Jr., Travis Lipe and Zane Lipe. Joey Eaton, her stepchildren, and her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial will follow in Dillman Cemetery.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Hattie Arnold
Hattie Arnold, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1946, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Robert Harris and Ollie Mae Bragg Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Arnold.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her children, Keniesha Arnold, Harold Arnold II, Torrey Arnold and Shane Arnold; sisters, Willie Thompson and Allona Young; and her brother, Claude Harris.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Glenn Earley
Robert Glenn Earley, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1941, to Pauline Jones Earley and Stephen Edward Earley.
He was employed at Murray State University in the maintenance department and after retirement, enjoyed helping neighbors, being outdoors, especially walking for exercise, and he especially enjoyed talking with his family in London, Kentucky. He looked forward to going to church, he loved his church family, and they were so attentive to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; sisters, Thelma Pressler and Joyce Schott; and brothers, Edward Earley and Frank Earley.
Robert is survived by a brother, Leroy of Lexington; a sister, Mary White of London; a special niece, Veronica Hampton; two great-nephews, Hunter and Fisher Hampton of London; and special friends, Jeff and Sherida Gentry and family.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Clint Gentry officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Wade Milby
Mr. Roger Wade Milby, 58, of Opelika, AL, formerly of Murray, passed away on November 10, 2021.
Roger was born on Independence Day in 1963 to the late Calvin Milby and Martha Tarman Milby Roberts. He was a 1981 graduate of Calloway County High School and was an avid crappie fisherman and hunter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Milby and Martha Tarman Milby Roberts; his step father, Thomas Roberts and a brother, Mason Milby.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rebecca Milby of Opelika, AL; children, Tabitha Stevens and husband, Aaron of Murray, Daysha Milby of Murray, Casey Milby and wife, Kendra of Opelika, AL; a brother, Doyle Milby of Murray; three sisters, Virginia Todd and husband, Danny Ray of Murray, Alma Gray and husband, John of Murray, Karen Carson and husband, Kenneth of Kirksey; sister in law, Karen Milby of Murray; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and step children, Kristin Phillips of AL, Whitney Cardwell of AL, Cody Henson of AL.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Roger Wade Milby by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Shirley K. Lane
Shirley K. Lane, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Carolyn Carter Reagan
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at First Christian Church.
Robert Glenn Earley
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Elm Grove Cemetery.
James D. Harrison
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Burnetts Chapel Cemetery.
—————————
Ridgeway Funeral Home
Luella Rose Humphrey
A private graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Dillman Cemetery in Louisville, Illinois.