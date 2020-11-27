Randy Dunlap
Randy Dunlap, 57, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
He was born Oct. 21, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Alvena Taylor Dunlap, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Kingins, and a brother, Cecil Dunlap.
Mr. Dunlap is survived by his wife, Patricia Colson Dunlap; a stepdaughter, Heather Scarbrough; brothers, Dale Dunlap and Paul Wayne Dunlap; and three stepgrandchildren, Christopher Howes, Logan Howes and Gauge Brown.
A private family service will be held with burial in New Providence Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Nolan Bowden
Robert “Bob” Nolan Bowden, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Covington, Kentucky, to Everett A. and Olive Gresham Bowden, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in Louisville, and was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud veteran who served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.
Mr. Bowden is survived by two brothers, William A. Bowden of Lexington and Thomas A. Bowden of Millersville, Maryland.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Lonnie E. ‘Red’ Flood
Lonnie E. “Red” Flood, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Marvin Flood and Olive Futrell Flood.
He worked for more than 40 years as a block truck driver at Fitts Block and Ready Mix. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Davis, and three brothers, William Flood, Johnny Flood and Ronnie Flood.
Mr. Flood is survived by his wife, Mozell Flood of Murray, whom he married Aug. 29, 1965, in Almo, Kentucky; a daughter, Donna Carter of Murray; a grandson, Justin Hendrick and wife Chelsea of Almo; and two grandchildren, Kamden and Kallen Hendrick, both of Almo.
A private funeral service will be held with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Isabel Kelso Jetton
Isabel Kelso Jetton, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Urie F. Kelso and Rachel Armstrong Kelso.
She retired from Boone’s Laundry and was a former member of Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She attended Bell City Baptist Church. She played the piano for churches for more than 70 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Jetton; a son, Tony Keith Jetton; and a brother, the Rev. James H. Kelso.
Mrs. Jetton is survived by her daughter, Judy Parrish of Murray; a brother, the Rev. Hugh P. Kelso and wife Dot of Sylacauga, Alabama; four grandchildren, Shay Mitchell and wife Kendra, Eric Mitchell and wife Ragan, Nikki Crass and husband Jeff and Kayce Mianoway and husband Michael; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Beech Grove Cemetery with James Smith officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Beech Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Kelvin Morris, 652 Coplan Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Dana Lester
Dana Lester, 52, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Eugene E. Wrye
Eugene W. Wrye, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
