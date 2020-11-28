Betty Albritton Overby
Betty Albritton Overby, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was a retired hairdresser and a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Albritton and her mother Louise Hawkins Albritton.
Mrs. Overby is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Key and Susan Overby both of Murray; one sister, Patsy Albritton Estes of Owingsville; one granddaughter, Brandi Fister (Eric) and one great-granddaughter, Abbi Fister.
A private graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Highland Park Mausoleum in Mayfield. No visitation is scheduled.
State mandated guidelines, No more than 25 people may attend, require a mask to be worn at all times and Social Distancing to be maintained at a minimum of six feet apart.
Byrn Funeral Home will be Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Dunlap
Randy Dunlap, 57, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
He was born Oct. 21, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Alvena Taylor Dunlap, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Kingins, and a brother, Cecil Dunlap.
Mr. Dunlap is survived by his wife, Patricia Colson Dunlap; a stepdaughter, Heather Scarbrough; brothers, Dale Dunlap and Paul Wayne Dunlap; and three stepgrandchildren, Christopher Howes, Logan Howes and Gauge Brown.
A private family service will be held with burial in New Providence Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Nolan Bowden
Robert “Bob” Nolan Bowden, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Covington, Kentucky, to Everett A. and Olive Gresham Bowden, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in Louisville, and was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud veteran who served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.
Mr. Bowden is survived by two brothers, William A. Bowden of Lexington and Thomas A. Bowden of Millersville, Maryland.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.