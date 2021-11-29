Shirley K. Lane
Shirley K. Lane, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Murray, to James Lamb and Dorothy Coursey Lamb.
She was a retired food service manager for Murray Head Start, a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, a senior cornhole champion, avid card player, and attended Cherry Corner Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lamb, and one sister, Carolyn Warner.
Ms. Lane is survived by one daughter, Tina Peery and husband Keith of Murray; one sister, Debra Scott and husband Don of Benton; one brother, Danny Lamb and wife Charla of Murray; and one granddaughter, Courtney Reagan Peery of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.
Bonnie Lee Perkins
Bonnie Lee Perkins, 95, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, and a member of the Eastern Star. She retired from West Kentucky Rural Electric as a financial officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wesley Perkins; four sisters, Vivian Thompson, Francis Amburgey, Laverne Jenkins and Myra Jean Prince; one brother, James Lee; and her parents, Andrew Clifton and Rhoda Catherine Kibbler Lee.
Mrs. Perkins is survived by her nephew, Randall (Judy) Hutchens of Murray; four nieces, Susan Hutchens of Murray, Mary (Mark) Wheeler of Sedalia, Betty (David) Madding of Mayfield and Bonnie (James) Hounshell of Murray; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler and David Madding officiating. Burial followed in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were James Hounshell, David Hounshell, Mark Wheeler, Tim Waldridge, Matthew Wheeler and Ethan Allred.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
John Vincent Harcourt
John Vincent Harcourt, 65, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 15, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio, the oldest son of Pat and Jules Harcourt.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1975. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, where he met the love of his life, Diane. After graduating, the newlyweds first moved to Bowling Green, then settled in Oldham County as John began his 40-year career as a distribution manager for the Louisville Courier-Journal.
John’s life was defined by his generosity toward others and the joy and pride he took in his family. A longtime volunteer for The Crusade for Children, he also served as a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 167. Both his sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He volunteered for the South Oldham High School Band when his kids were in school and over the past six years for Reading Camp, a nonprofit where his daughter serves as executive director. The hours he spent working on the overnight shift at the Courier-Journal or volunteering during his free time touched the lives of so many.
He was immensely proud of his three kids, and their educations, careers and families. John enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time with loved ones, especially his grandkids, who called him Papa. A fan of scenic lookouts, the hunt for the perfect car, scoring a great deal, and roasting marshmallows over a fire, John will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jules Vincent Harcourt, and his brothers, Brett, Paul and David.
John is survived by his mother, Pat Harcourt; his wife of 41 years, Diane Brame Harcourt; his children, Scott Vincent Harcourt (Sara), David Harcourt (Sheila) and Sarah Harcourt Watts (Luke); grandchildren Cora, Ada, Audrey, Norah, Ivy and Evan John; his brother, Ed Harcourt; his sister, Ann Randolph (David); and his nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home East Louisville Chapel at 235 Juneau Dr., Louisville, KY, 40243. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
John passed away after a brave battle against leukemia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Be The Match, a foundation operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (www.bethematchfoundation.org <https://www.bethematchfoundation.org/>).
James D. Harrison
James D. Harrison, 88, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Nov. 24, 2021, at his home in Kirksey.
He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Graves County, Kentucky.
He graduated as the valedictorian of his 1951 Sedalia High School class. On June 20, 1953, he married the love of his life, Bobbie Joan Adams.
In September of 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country in the Korean War. After his honorable service tenure, he returned to Graves County. It is there he commenced his 41½ year career with the West Kentucky Rural Telephone.
In 1963, Mr. Harrison and four other men started the Kirksey Ball Park for the local families. He coached as well as served on the park board, and was a commissioned Kentucky Colonel due to his work at the park. He was also a past member of the Hardin/Marshall County Optimist Club, and a member of Kirksey United Methodist Church.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Ona Mae Forester Harrison; a sister, Bulah Meadows; and his grandson-in-law, Michael Myers.
James’ memories will live on with his loving wife Joan, of 68 years; a daughter, Dianna Gail Phillips and husband Mitch of Benton; two sons, James Michael Harrison and wife Angie of Kirksey and Barry Mitchell Harrison and wife Cresti of Almo; seven grandchildren, Haley Myers and Tony, Landon Phillips and Shea, James Harrison Jr., Whitney Harrison, Tara Sharp and Brandon, Cody Harrison, and Shawn Harrison; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kayden Harrison, Alyssa Myers, Olivia Myers, Andon Phillips, Ben Davis, Cameron Davis, KK Felts, Abigayle Prather, Anthony Pfannerstill, Mea Latham, Ethan Sharp and Alex Sharp.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Burnetts Chapel Cemetery with David Allbritten officiating. No public visitation was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or a charity of your choice.
Luella Rose Humphrey
Luella Rose Humphrey, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Charter Assisted Living in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born April 20, 1947, in Olney, Illinois, to Arnold Orville Frutiger and Lela Welch Frutiger.
She was a member of the Life Tabernacle in Murray. She retired after a long career from Murray State University. God and her family were foremost priorities in her life. She enjoyed being outdoors and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. All who met her described her as a sweet, caring person, who enjoyed helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Frutiger, and a nephew, Austin Frutiger.
Luella is survived by her husband, Paul Robert Humphrey Sr., whom she married April 20, 1971, in New Concord, Kentucky; three children, Renee (Travis) Lipe of Carbondale, Illinois, Randy Humphrey of Hazel and Ryan Humphrey of Murray; three stepchildren, Patty (Frank) Verdu of Edwardsville, Illinois, Paul Robert (Christie) Humphrey Jr., of Granite City, Illinois, and Phillip Humphrey of Collinsville, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Gloria Frutiger of Vandalia, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Dillman Cemetery in Louisville, Illinois. Her son-in-law, the Rev. Travis Lipe officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Humphrey Sr., Randy Humphrey, Andrew Humphrey, Ryan Humphrey Jr., Travis Lipe and Zane Lipe. Joey Eaton, her stepchildren, and her grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers. Burial followed in Dillman Cemetery.
Robert Glenn Earley
Robert Glenn Earley, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1941, to Pauline Jones Earley and Stephen Edward Earley.
He was employed at Murray State University in the maintenance department and after retirement, enjoyed helping neighbors, being outdoors, especially walking for exercise, and he especially enjoyed talking with his family in London, Kentucky. He looked forward to going to church, he loved his church family, and they were so attentive to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; sisters, Thelma Pressler and Joyce Schott; and brothers, Edward Earley and Frank Earley.
Robert is survived by a brother, Leroy of Lexington; a sister, Mary White of London; a special niece, Veronica Hampton; two great-nephews, Hunter and Fisher Hampton of London; and special friends, Jeff and Sherida Gentry and family.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Clint Gentry officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Hal Bluford 'Hollie' Allbritten
Hal Bluford ”Hollie” Allbritten, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 23, 1942, in Murray, to Wendall and Sadie Wilson Allbritten.
He retired from Pennwalt Chemical after 30 years as a chemical operator. He was also a farmer and cattleman, and attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joanna Wilder.
Mr. Allbritten is survived by his wife, Patricia Wilson Allbritten of Murray; two daughters, Karla Allbritten of Murray and Amy Allbritten and husband Bryan Hale of Murray; one brother, Isaac Allbritten and wife Pat of Murray; two grandchildren, Audrey Allbritten and Juna Allbritten, both of Murray; two great-grandsons, Liam and Ivan Allbritten, both of Murray; several nieces and nephews; great-nephews; and a great-great-niece and nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Allbritten Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Thomas J. 'Curly' Morris
Thomas J. “Curly” Morris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born June 20, 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Cody Thomas Morris and Margie Sue Turner) Morris.
He worked as a carpenter, did autobody work, and later retired from the Calloway County Road Department. He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church, and served in the National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and musseling, and loved spending time with his church, family and friends, and especially his grandsons.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Phelps Morris of Murray, whom he married April 20, 1968, in Vienna, Illinois; one daughter, Tina Renee Collie and husband Todd of Murray; three sisters, Anneda Peery and husband Ed, Susan Parker, and Regina Hale, all of Murray; one brother, William Morris of Murray; and two grandchildren, Aaron Lee Collie and Austin Thomas Collie, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery with Rick Yarbrough officiating. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
