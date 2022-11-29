Samuel ‘Sammy’ Chadwick
Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick.
He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church of Christ, and was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Chadwick; and one granddaughter, Paisleigh Reign.
Mr. Chadwick is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hicks of Murray; one daughter, Kayla Hodges and husband Tristan of Murray; two sons, Jeremy Hicks and Andy Hicks and fiancé Kaylon Starnes, all of Murray; one sister, Jane Garland of Kirksey; and eight grandchildren, Kayln Capps, Taylor Capps, Ally Hicks, Lilly Hicks, Gunner Hodges, Lexxi Quillen, Cooper Hodges and Miles Hicks.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Georgia Jones Harrell
Georgia Jones Harrell, 82, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee.
She was born July 2, 1940, in Faxon, Kentucky, to Holman Jones and Treva Colson Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Philip Harrell.
She was a graduate of Murray High School and attended Murray State University before marrying and beginning her family.
She was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. When asked what she did for work, she’d quickly say, “I raised five children," and she did so on a schoolteacher’s salary in a three-bedroom, one bath home. Consequently, she was creatively resourceful in her efforts to manage a home and family on a budget. On even the coldest winter nights, the thermostat control was set at a nippy 65 degrees. She shopped with coupons, added breadcrumbs to ground beef to make it go further, and could stretch a pizza crust thin enough to read a newspaper through – which everyone considered to be crispy perfection. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she was an excellent cook. Guests raved about her homemade pizza and, for those sleeping over, the homemade donuts she made for breakfast (frosted in the guest’s favorite color). Her homemade yeast rolls were always requested for family gatherings and church dinners, and her Holiday Pumpkin Roll was such a hit, she began to take orders and sell them to earn a little Christmas cash.
She loved to read and instilled the love of books into her children by taking them to the Hopkinsville Carnegie Library on a regular basis and allowing them to check out the maximum number of books, as long as they read each book they took, and they did. One of her favorite family activities was camping between the rivers in the area where Phil’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were raised. During summer vacations, she would spend the week laundering bedding, washing cookware and shopping for the weekend ahead, when the family would pack camping gear and dirt bikes and head to Turkey Creek for a weekend with their Harrell cousins.
From an early age, she was also a talented seamstress. When her daughters came to her with a photo of an outfit or a prom dress from the pages of Seventeen magazine, she would make a pattern and create the very same design. She also made beautiful patchwork quilts for family members and friends, doing all the quilting by hand until health issues eventually forced her to retire her needle. She always made everything special, and no one was more special than she. She created a warm and welcoming home for the family she loved and raised and made lifelong friends of her neighbors in the Alumni Avenue area of Hopkinsville, where she lived for more than 20 years. While in Hopkinsville, she was a Girl Scout leader, served on the charter steering committee for University Heights Academy, and volunteered at HHS, UHA, and the SOS shop. After moving back to Murray following her husband’s retirement, together they volunteered with the Between the Rivers publication and helped to clear debris from LBL area cemeteries.
She was a faithful member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and involved with the Young at Heart group and her Ladies’ Bible Study class. She loved Jeopardy, The Big Bang Theory, and old movies – especially musicals – and, most of all, her beloved Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. She also loved the entertainers who visited the center where she lived, who all knew her by name as she often requested that they play “Georgia on my Mind.” Friends and family have called her loving, kind, thoughtful, inclusive, and a sweetheart - and all these words are true. She was special to and will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Mrs. Harrell is survived by her five children, Phylis Harrell (Mark) Newsom, of Franklin, Brent Harrell, Jana Harrell Knight and Brad (Rhonda) Harrell, all of Hopkinsville, and Joel (Shannon) Harrell of Murray; nine grandchildren, John (Kristine) Newsom, of Denmark, Peter (Julia) Newsom and Gabe Newsom, of Franklin, Brooke Knight (David) Bryan, of Hopkinsville, Christopher Knight, of Louisville, Mahala Harrell and Joseph Harrell, of Hopkinsville, Seth (Hannah) Harrell and Reed Harrell, both of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Shelby Knight of Louisville and Maura Bryan of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and David Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Warren Parrish
Warren Parrish, 82, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Noel Parrish and Robbie Canady Parrish.
He was the owner and operator of the Hamlin Store and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Doster Parrish; two sisters, Jean Wheeler and Wanda Eldridge; and three brothers, O.D. Parrish, James Parrish and Bobby Parrish.
Mr. Parrish is survived by five nieces, Shirley Parrish, LaDonna Wheeler, Martha Jane Eldridge, Pamela Huffine and Jill Hescher; and two nephews, Darrell Parrish and David Wheeler.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Hal Barrow officiating. Burial will follow in Blood River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Billie Lou Gilstrap Mayes
Billie Lou Gilstrap Mayes, 84, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Brookside, Alabama, to Cleo and Cora Mae Irene (Estes) Gilstrap.
She retired from the Hostess Brand Bakery Company after 42 years, and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Mayes; and one nephew, Vince Gilstrap.
Mrs. Mayes is survived by one sister, Bobbie Sue Gilstrap of Aurora; one brother, A.C. Gilstrap of Detroit, Alabama; one nephew, Joey Gilstrap and wife Beth; two great-nephews, Blake and Brian Gilstrap; one great-great-nephew, Coley Gilstrap; four great-great-nieces, Bradie, Brilyn, Bella and Callie Gilstrap; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Donat of Benton; and her extended family, Linda Kocjancich, Sandra Kassil, Robert Donat and Barbara Coleman.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation was from noon until the service hour Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a favorite charity of choice in memory of Mrs. Mayes.
Terry Lee Powell
Terry Lee Powell, 74, of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his residence in Benton.
He was co-owner of local H&R Block franchises and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a US Army veteran and lived on base at the Army War College while working at the Pentagon.
He was the son of Alton Powell and Maudene (Ham) Powell of Benton.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife Janette (Nelson) Powell.
Mr. Powell is survived by one daughter, Tammy Willie and husband Kevin of Benton; two sons, Tommy Powell and wife Bridget of Benton and Jamey Powell and wife Wendy of Benton; two brothers, Freddy and Donald Powell, both of Benton; two sisters, Linda Thompson and Joyce Hill, both of Benton; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Dale Taylor and Mike Littrell officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery, Benton. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Wadesboro Rd. S., Benton, KY 42025 or online at www.newzionbaptist.com
Dr. Mary Parker Smith
Dr. Mary Parker Smith, 99, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She was born Feb. 18, 1923, to Dr. and Mrs. James E. Parker in Louisville, Kentucky.
She grew up in Corbin and her interest in medicine began as a teen when she drove her father to visit his patients in the countryside. She attended Union College in Barbourville and followed in her father’s footsteps to graduate from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in July 1945, at the age of 22, one of only three women in her class. While in medical school, she married fellow student William Hampton Smith, whom she had met in a science lab. After graduation, she worked with mothers and children through the Public Health Department in Louisville.
Mary and Bill moved to Paducah in 1953 when Bill took a job at the new Western Baptist Hospital as the radiologist. Mary was a member of the Kalisophic Club, the McCracken County Medical Auxiliary and First Presbyterian Church. Her interests were varied. She painted watercolors, was an accomplished seamstress, made beautiful furniture and designed her last house to view her gardens. Later in life she developed a renewed interest in history and traveled extensively, visiting France, Russia, Egypt and England. She studied at Oxford one summer and taught her grandchildren how to prepare a proper English team.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Hampton Smith.
Mary is survived by her brother, William E.K. Parker of Richmond, Virginia; her children, Mona Smith Wadington (William) of Downers Grove, Illinois, Lenora Smith Webb of Paducah, Caren Ann Smith (Larry DeFever) of Sunset, South Carolina, and Edwin Hampton Smith (Mary) of Murray; grandchildren, Rachael Lenora Webb, Brian Christopher Webb (Amanda), Megan Christine Branch (Kevin), Benjamin Daniel Wadington (Sarah), and Ryan Scott DeFever; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paducah Symphony or the McCracken County Public Library.
Gary D. Lamb
Gary D. Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
