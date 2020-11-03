Ann Dean Carr
Ann Dean Carr, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1931, in Linton, Kentucky, to Elzie Perkins Carr and Molly Elizabeth Carr.
She graduated from Trigg County High School in Cadiz in 1949. After attending Bethel College in Hopkinsville, she graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in 1956. Ann and her younger sister Molly alternated working and attending school to put each other through college. After graduating from Western, she taught home economics at Caverna High School in Horse Cave. She continued her studies, earning a masters of arts in early childhood education from the University of Kentucky in 1963. She continued to teach in Horse Cave until she was hired by Murray State University on Sept. 1, 1966. She became a faculty member in the home economics department and served as the director of the university’s Child Development Center. Ann became tenured in 1975, and was selected as department chair in January 1990. At her retirement in June 1995, she was an associate professor in the family and consumer studies department. “Miss Carr,” as she was known by her students, was passionate about early childhood education and shared her enthusiasm for learning with generations of Murray’s 3- and 4-year olds. She loved all of the children who came through the program, and she continued to follow their academic and social development as they grew to adulthood. Ann also impacted multiple undergraduate and graduate students through her long and illustrious career at Murray State, and she continued following those students’ careers as well.
Ann was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Murray. In addition to working with children at Murray State, she taught Sunday school to kindergartners, and she worked with the children’s choir. She went on multiple mission trips with the church to Brazil, Idaho (1995, 1996), Boston (2000, 2001, 2002), and Pittsburgh (2004), among other places. She also served on the board of directors for Angel’s Attic Thrift Shop, which supports community charities through the sale of donated items. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, baking homemade bread for friends, sewing, quilting, handwork (knitting and needlepoint), and spoiling her beloved poodle, Grace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Robert Perkins Carr, Thomas Julius Carr, William Alfred Carr and Molly Carr Holland.
Ann is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mollyann Holland Sweiger (Shaun) of Edmond, Oklahoma; Martha Carol Holland Palmeri (Dave) of Brentwood, Tennessee; Meredith Carr Melamed (Vince) of Los Angeles, California; William Alfred Carr Jr. of Quebeck, Tennessee; Thomas Julius Carr Jr. (Kandie) of Burleson, Texas; and Karen Evelyn Carr Slate of Lancaster; and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Molly Elizabeth Sweiger, William Emory Sweiger, Anna Catherine Palmeri and John Vincent Palmeri.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Murray, with Keith Inman officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are invited to the Ann Dean Carr Honorary Scholarship, MSU Foundation, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Gallimore
Gerald Gallimore, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 21, 1942, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Rexford A. Gallimore and Ruby Mayzelle Wright Gallimore.
He was a retired farmer and also retired from ANR Pipeline after 25 years of service. He was of Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lanita Malcom Lee, and a brother, James “Jimmy” Gallimore.
Mr. Gallimore is survived by his wife, Sandra Smith Gallimore of Murray, whom he married June 22, 1963, in Hazel, Kentucky; one daughter, Sherri Gallimore of Jeffersontown; one son, Roger Gallimore and wife Vona of Murray; three grandchildren, Neely Saltsman and husband Tyler and Emma Gallimore , all of Murray and Tanisha Norman of Tri City; and two great-grandchildren, Trelynn Norman and Tye Norman, both of Tri City.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Earl Douglass
Stephen Earl Douglass, 72, of Dover, Tennessee, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Earl and Dulcie Mae Swann Douglass.
He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's of arts degrees in speech communications. He was the co-owner and president of Sills Insurance Agency in Dover, where he began working in 1973. He served his community as chairman of the Stewart County 911 Board and was on the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors. He was a member of Fort Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and ever positive attitude.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Sills Douglass.
Steve is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Douglass, and his grandson, Sean Douglass, all of Dover; cousins, Gary Grogan of Frankfort and Jennifer Partin of Louisville; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Myers, of Dover.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Don Bailey officiating. Visitation was from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Jimmy Scurlock, Thomas Myers, Charlie Hancock, Rick Joiner, Andy Brigham, Don McClure, Brittain Sexton and Chris Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Grogan, Jim Myers, Eric Watkins, Phillip Wallace, Dan Dill and Billy Clay Cherry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart County Schools Weekend Backpack Program. Donations may be made online at https://stewartcountyschools.revtrak.net/hs/hs-donations-and-fundraisers/#/v/hs-weekend-backpack-food-program.
Online condolences may be left at anglinfuneralhome.com.
Anglin Funeral Home of Dover, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Donald Greer
Donald Greer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Murray, to James and Jimmy Doris Vied Greer.
He retired from General Tire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Greer.
Mr. Greer is survived by his life partner, Patricia Miller of Murray; three daughters, Jessica Turner, Kelsie Greer and Erica Greer, all of Murray; three brothers, Tommy Greer (Kay), Kenneth Greer (Luna) and Jimmy Greer (Peggy), all of Murray; three sisters, Margaret Wisehart (Ronald), Patti Harris (Rick) and Jane Lamb (Steve), all of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydan Turner, Kensly Greer and Asher Greer.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Dortha H. Hughes
Dortha H. Hughes, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Spring Creek Nursing Home in Murray.
She was born April 27, 1925, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Samuel Lloyd Henry and Gena Outland Henry. She worked for South Central Bell in Murray and later retired from Don Henry State Farm Insurance Company. She was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Hughes; one sister, Martha Henry; and two brothers, Eunice Henry and Charles Henry.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by one daughter, Sandra Stone and husband Larry of Murray; one son, Glenn Hughes and wife Patricia of Murray; four grandchildren, Stephen Downey and significant other Michelle Snyder, Scott and wife Lisa Downey, Jamie Hughes and wife Buffy, and John Hughes and wife Rachel; one step-grandchild, Brad Stone; 13 great-grandchildren, Micah Hughes, Abigail Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Chloe Hughes, Leah Hughes, Maya Hughes, Blake Downey, Jace Downey, Jenna Stone, Jade Green, Holly Green, Jacob Snyder and Sydney Downey.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Faye Miller
Kathy Faye Miller, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 28, 1963, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Charles Thomas and Faye Miller.
She was a 1981 graduate of Murray High School where she played in the band. She attended WATCH in Murray for 34 years. She was one of the first people placed in a job through the WATCH ,Inc. Supported Employment Program in August 1986 when she began working at Mr. Gatti's with the support of job coach, Patrice Klobe. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Lee Ramsey, Linda Hoke, Shirley Carpenter; and a nephew, Chuck Borders.
Kathy is survived by six nieces, Teresa Skinner (Rodney), Debbie Hargrove, Melissa Guthrie (Roger), Kim Parker, Angie Matheny (John) and Dana Sheridan, all of Murray.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Murray Memorial Gardens with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers will be Tyson Matheny, Justin Hargrove, Ryan Sheridan, Toby Guthrie, Rodney Skinner Jr. and Trae Skinner. Honorary pallbearers include Ricky Sheridan, Ricky Hargrove, Roger Guthrie, Rodney Skinner, John Matheny and David Parker. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.