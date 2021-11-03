Gary P. Hohman
Gary P. Hohman, 76, of Marshall County, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Paul R. and Evelyn Jones Hohman.
He was a 1972 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree. He retired from the Murray-Calloway County Parks Department after 27 years of service as the director. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. Hohman and Evelyn Jones Hohman, and one sister, Connie Lynn Hohman.
Mr. Hohman is survived by his wife, Pauletta Hope Hohman of Marshall County, whom he married Dec. 22, 1967, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky; two daughters, Kristin L. Hansen and husband Kenneth of Evansville, Indiana, and Dana L. Sims and husband Jason of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Kenneth Hansen III, Hope Hansen and Jacob Paul Hansen, all of Evansville, and Aiden Ray Sims and Gabriel Paul Sims, both of Signal Mountain.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 East Liberty St., Louisville, KY 40202, or online link, www.kidney.org/donation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.