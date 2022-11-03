Clarence Wayne Jones
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home.
Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones.
He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he worked with Jerry West Used Cars and then worked in the set-up department at Fisher-Price Toys, later Mattel, until his retirement. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church in Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Pamela (Outland) Jones; and brothers, Bobbie Jones and R.H. Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Teresa Joyce and husband Charles and Betty Phillips and husband Steve, both of Aurora and Tammy Hicks and husband Teddy of Murray; sons, Keith Jones and Kenneth Jones, both of Murray; a brother, Harold Jones and wife Patricia of Hardin; and sisters, Sue Mitchuson and husband Billy and Pat Pigg and husband Don, both of Aurora; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Samantha Hall and Steve Phillips officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be after noon Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, until the service hour, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Louise Williams
Marjorie Louise Williams of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Murray, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Williams was born November 12, 1927 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late William and Millie Smotherman. She moved to Lake Wales from Kentucky in 2017. Marjorie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Marjorie was proceeded in death by her first husband, Collie Larrymoore Crank; and second husband, Spate Williams. She is survived by her son, Larry Crank and wife Debbie of Lake Wales; stepdaughters, Eva Nichols of Hazel, Kentucky, and Patricia Reynolds of Murray, Kentucky; and four grandchildren.
The graveside service for Marjorie Williams is set for 11 am on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Barnett Cemetery. Carl Butler will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Marjorie Williams by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
William F. ‘Bill’ Leslie
William F. (Bill) Leslie, 60, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 25, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Larry Leslie and Carolyn Palmer Leslie, who preceded him in death.
Bill loved fishing, hunting, marching bands, the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. He marched with the Murray Tiger Band, The Guardsmen, and the Madison Scouts. He later became a “Murray Tiger Band Dad,” hauling equipment and preparing meals. Hewas also a world class archer, winning the 2003 FITA World Archery Championship in Paris, France. He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Imogene Palmer; paternal grandparents, Roy and Jo Leslie; and his sister, Beth Leslie Fielder.
Bill is survived by his son, Frankie Leslie; his brother, Allen Leslie (Michelle); two nieces, Tara Leslie (Christian Gardner) and Rebecca Stewart (Jason); nephew, James Fielder (Crystal); two great-nieces, Emily Fielder and Blair Stewart; dear friend, Lou Ann Capps; two aunts, Cindy Leslie and Aileen Leslie; his uncle, Dan Leslie; constant companion dog, Cecil; and many cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St, # A, Murray, KY 42071, or The Murray Tiger Band, 1800 Sycamore St, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield
Marshall Lee Galloway
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
———————
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home
Clarence Wayne Jones
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Aurora.