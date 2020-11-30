Betty Albritton Overby
Betty Albritton Overby, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was a retired hairdresser and a member of Westside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Albritton, and her mother, Louise Hawkins Albritton.
Mrs. Overby is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Key and Susan Overby, both of Murray; one sister, Patsy Albritton Estes of Owingsville; one granddaughter, Brandi Fister (Eric); and one great-granddaughter, Abbi Fister.
A private graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Highland Park Mausoleum in Mayfield. No visitation is scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Dunlap
Randy Dunlap, 57, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
He was born Oct. 21, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Alvena Taylor Dunlap, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Kingins, and a brother, Cecil Dunlap.
Mr. Dunlap is survived by his wife, Patricia Colson Dunlap; a stepdaughter, Heather Scarbrough; brothers, Dale Dunlap and Paul Wayne Dunlap; and three stepgrandchildren, Christopher Howes, Logan Howes and Gauge Brown.
A private family service will be held with burial in New Providence Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Nolan Bowden
Robert “Bob” Nolan Bowden, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Covington, Kentucky, to Everett A. and Olive Gresham Bowden, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in Louisville, and was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud veteran who served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.
Mr. Bowden is survived by two brothers, William A. Bowden of Lexington and Thomas A. Bowden of Millersville, Maryland.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eloise Lee
Eloise Lee, 85, died Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Benton, Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Winfred and Pearl Allison, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Murray High School and received her beautician’s license from Ezell’s Cosmetology School. She was an active member in the community and her church. She was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women. She was also a long-standing board member of the Marshall County Public Library System. Most importantly, she was the CEO, the boss of “the hill,” a nature and rose lover, and a grandmother/mother figure to more than just her blood. Her table always had an extra chair, her door was always open, and her heart was always eager to love.
“Someday I’ll wish upon a star, wake up where the clouds are far behind me - where trouble melts like lemon drops, high above the chimney tops, that’s where you’ll find me.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Darwin Buck Lee. They built and ran a successful business, Col. Lee’s Country Hams.
She is survived by her sister, Geneva Sue McCage (late Johnie McCage) and preceded in death by her brother, Harry Allison (Sue). She is also survived by three children, Debbie Wilkerson (late Bobby Wilkerson), Dianna Ealey (Jim Ealey) and Donna Kitchen (Larry Kitchen); six grandchildren, Dustin York, Dawn Blanchard, Crystal McCall, Jaime Ealey, Abigail Ealey and Caitlyn Ealey; and nine great-grandchildren, including her mini-me and sidekick, Emmitt.
A private service will be held, but the service can be viewed after 10:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will be in Wadesboro Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; the United Methodist Women,Dexter- Hardin Methodist Church, P.O. Box 92, Hardin, KY 42048; or the Marshall County Public Library System, 1150 Birch St, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Ann Houseright
Nancy Ann Houseright, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 16, 1951, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Carl Jerome Houseright and Mary Laura Daniels Houseright, who preceded her in death.
She worked for Fisher-Price and retired from Pella. She received an associate of arts degree in business in 2003 from Murray State University, and was of Baptist Faith.
Ms. Houseright is survived by her daughter, Laura Cambell and husband Jay of Spring Branch, Texas; a son, Peter “P.J.” Luciano and wife Julia of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister, Carla Rexroat of Murray; four grandchildren, Ryan Blankenship, Will Blakenship, Thomas Luciano and Mia Luciano; a niece, Lisa Rexroat Steele and husband Toby of Atlanta, Georgia; a nephew, Joe Rexroat and wife Shawn of Milton, Georgia; and one great-niece, Madeleine Rexroat.
Private family services will be held with Ricky Stewart officiating. Entombment will be in Murray Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Robert Towery
James Robert Towery, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert E. Towery and Myra Hanley Towery.
He was a retired millwright worker and farmer, and a member of West Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evon Breedlove Towery, and one sister, Carolyn Morris.
Mr. Towery is survived by two daughters, Vicky Crick and husband Jim of Murray and Janet Johnson and husband Steve of Medina, Tennessee; one brother, Richard Towery of Murray; four grandchildren, Andrea Tubbs and husband Bryan, Amanda McDaniel and husband Joshua, Rebecca Winters and husband Adam, and Jessica Stegall and husband Josh; five great-grandchildren, Rakeshia Riley and husband Daniel, Morgan Sivells and husband Cabot, Keenan Winters, Kyra Winters and Kendrick Winters; one stepgreat-grandchild, Hailey McDaniel; and four great-great-grandchildren, Annaliese Riley, James Daniel Riley, Jackson Riley and Emerson Sivells.
Private family services will be held with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “Lottie Moon”, IMB 3806 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23230, online link, https://www.imb.org/give-now/ or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie B. Young
Jessie B. Young, 84, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Burie Giles
Burie Giles, 92, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain
Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain, 40, of Huntington Beach, California, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Dr. Farouk F. Umar
Dr. Farouk F. Umar, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.