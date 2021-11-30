Shirley K. Lane
Shirley K. Lane, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Murray, to James Lamb and Dorothy Coursey Lamb.
She was a retired food service manager for Murray Head Start, a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, a senior cornhole champion, avid card player, and attended Cherry Corner Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lamb, and one sister, Carolyn Warner.
Ms. Lane is survived by one daughter, Tina Peery and husband Keith of Murray; one sister, Debra Scott and husband Don of Benton; one brother, Danny Lamb and wife Charla of Murray; and one granddaughter, Courtney Reagan Peery of Murray.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.
Bonnie Lee Perkins
Bonnie Lee Perkins, 95, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, and a member of the Eastern Star. She retired from West Kentucky Rural Electric as a financial officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wesley Perkins; four sisters, Vivian Thompson, Francis Amburgey, Laverne Jenkins and Myra Jean Prince; one brother, James Lee; and her parents, Andrew Clifton and Rhoda Catherine Kibbler Lee.
Mrs. Perkins is survived by her nephew, Randall (Judy) Hutchens of Murray; four nieces, Susan Hutchens of Murray, Mary (Mark) Wheeler of Sedalia, Betty (David) Madding of Mayfield and Bonnie (James) Hounshell of Murray; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler and David Madding officiating. Burial followed in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were James Hounshell, David Hounshell, Mark Wheeler, Tim Waldridge, Matthew Wheeler and Ethan Allred.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hal Bluford 'Hoolie' Allbritten
Hal Bluford ”Hollie” Allbritten, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 23, 1942, in Murray, to Wendall and Sadie Wilson Allbritten.
He retired from Pennwalt Chemical after 30 years as a chemical operator. He was also a farmer and cattleman, and attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joanna Wilder.
Mr. Allbritten is survived by his wife, Patricia Wilson Allbritten of Murray; two daughters, Karla Allbritten of Murray and Amy Allbritten and husband Bryan Hale of Murray; one brother, Isaac Allbritten and wife Pat of Murray; two grandchildren, Audrey Allbritten and Juna Allbritten, both of Murray; two great-grandsons, Liam and Ivan Allbritten, both of Murray; several nieces and nephews; great-nephews; and a great-great-niece and nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Allbritten Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Thomas J. 'Curly' Morris
Thomas J. “Curly” Morris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born June 20, 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Cody Thomas Morris and Margie Sue Turner) Morris.
He worked as a carpenter, did autobody work, and later retired from the Calloway County Road Department. He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church, and served in the National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and musseling, and loved spending time with his church, family and friends, and especially his grandsons.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Phelps Morris of Murray, whom he married April 20, 1968, in Vienna, Illinois; one daughter, Tina Renee Collie and husband Todd of Murray; three sisters, Anneda Peery and husband Ed, Susan Parker, and Regina Hale, all of Murray; one brother, William Morris of Murray; and two grandchildren, Aaron Lee Collie and Austin Thomas Collie, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery with Rick Yarbrough officiating. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Jerry M. ‘Whitie’ White
Jerry M. “Whitie” White, 79, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Geneva B. Lee
Geneva B. Lee, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
