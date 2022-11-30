Gary D. Lamb
Gary D. Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He worked most of his life at Fisher Price before retiring. He was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, US Lamb and Mildred (Hopkins) Lamb Dodd; his wife, Charlotte (Harmon) Lamb; and one son, Jay Lamb.
Mr. Lamb is survived by one son, Nathan Lamb of Murray; and two grandchildren, Jaden Lamb and Tatum Lamb, both of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jimmy Stom officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the local VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Nancy Carol Oldham Proctor
Mrs. Nancy Carol (Oldham) Proctor, born July 22, 1941 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania to Carl and Zelda Mary (Shaffer) Oldham, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, sun rising as she woke up in the arms of her loving Lord.
Her children loved her fierce protection, her ability to somehow never not be there when you needed her most, and, honestly, her heavenly rice. Her grandchildren loved how she’d follow a scolding with a box of oatmeal cream pies, how her door was always, always open, how she’d let you play with her hair for hours, and how she’d just come to visit with donuts and coffee. Her great grandchildren loved the stories she read, the naps she swaddled them into, and how she was love, peace, and safety personified.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Irving Edsel Proctor, Sr. whom she met while she was employed as a secretary at the US Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
She is survived by sons, Irving E. Proctor Jr. (Sonny, as he is known by all), Brett Proctor and wife Jill, Christopher Proctor and wife Barbara; daughter, Kellie Harlan and husband Mike, all of Murray and step-daughter Deborah Proctor Ashworth of West Virginia; three sisters, Connie Weaver, Bonnie Mount, and Debbie Border, all of Bedford County, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Lauren Burzynski and husband Josh, Bethany Calhoon and husband Nick, Kaylan Thompson and husband David, Tyler Proctor, Nick Proctor and wife Arin, Krystan Baumgartner and husband Nate, and Karlie Svebakken and husband Seth and great-grand children are Jon, Hank, and Sawyer Burzynski; Brooks, Ellis, Atticus, and Collins Calhoun; Lane Proctor; and Millie and Avett Thompson.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Nancy Proctor is set for 11 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Darrell Ramsey will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Josh Burzynski, Nick Calhoun, David Thompson, Tyler Proctor, Nick Proctor, Seth Svebakken. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mary Nell Morrison
Mary Nell Morrison, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 31, 1945, in New Providence, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Noble and Sarah (Outland) Scarbrough.
She was a mother and homemaker, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Morrison is survived by her daughter, Debbie Addison; a sister, Barbara Jean Hodges and husband Bobby; grandson, Jeremy Allen Addison and wife Amanda; and great-grandson, Robert Allen Addison, all of Murray. Also surviving are a niece, Tammy Hodges Burnett and husband Mike, and nephew, Robert Hodges and wife Christie, all of Murray; and great-nieces and nephews, Sarah Elizabeth Hodges and partner Hayley Willard of Murray, Courtney Paige Marcu and husband Marius of Germany, Jake Burnett and partner Lauren Johnson and David Burnett and partner Cheyanne Gillespie, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Samuel ‘Sammy’ Chadwick
Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick.
He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church of Christ, and was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Chadwick; and one granddaughter, Paisleigh Reign.
Mr. Chadwick is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hicks of Murray; one daughter, Kayla Hodges and husband Tristan of Murray; two sons, Jeremy Hicks and Andy Hicks and fiancé Kaylon Starnes, all of Murray; one sister, Jane Garland of Kirksey; and eight grandchildren, Kayln Capps, Taylor Capps, Ally Hicks, Lilly Hicks, Gunner Hodges, Lexxi Quillen, Cooper Hodges and Miles Hicks.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Linda Yearry
Linda Yearry, 72, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Geraldine Erwin
Geraldine Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Hickory Woods Senior Living.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Warren Parrish
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blood River Cemetery.