Gerald Gallimore
Gerald Gallimore, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 21, 1942, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Rexford A. Gallimore and Ruby Mayzelle Wright Gallimore.
He was a retired farmer and also retired from ANR Pipeline after 25 years of service. He was of Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lanita Malcom Lee, and a brother, James “Jimmy” Gallimore.
Mr. Gallimore is survived by his wife, Sandra Smith Gallimore of Murray, whom he married June 22, 1963, in Hazel, Kentucky; one daughter, Sherri Gallimore of Jeffersontown; one son, Roger Gallimore and wife Vona of Murray; three grandchildren, Neely Saltsman and husband Tyler and Emma Gallimore, all of Murray and Tanisha (Trey) Norman of Tri City; and two great-grandchildren, Trelynn Norman and Tye Norman, both of Tri City.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sonoma Lamb
Sonoma Lamb, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Kathy Faye Miller
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens.