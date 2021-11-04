Stephen Kemp
Stephen Kemp, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, went to join his Lord Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 17, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to Charles Kemp and Sue Adams Kemp.
He was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class with 20 years of service. He was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist
Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sue Adams Kemp, and one sister, Janie Elkins.
Mr. Kemp is survived by two daughters, Amelia Elswick and husband Mikey of Hickory, North Carolina, and Charlotte Lackey and husband Richard
of Killeen, Texas; a sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; a brother, Chuck Kemp and wife Michele of Orlando, Florida; a brother-in-law,
Larry Elkins of Murray; and three grandchildren, Conner Elswick of Hickory, and Melissa Lackey and Carrick Lackey, both of Killeen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Martins Chapel Cemetery Fund, 332 Jackson St., Puryear, TN.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Laureen Reen Hart
Ms. Laureen (Reen) Hart, 72, of Murray, passed away unexpectedly at Murray-Calloway County Hospital on November 1, 2021.
She was born July 25, 1949 in Paragould, AR, the daughter of Cordies A. and Mary (Wagner) Gatewood.
She graduated from Rector High School in 1967 and later worked at Fisher-Price in Murray, retiring in 2001. Laureen enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be missed forever. If anyone desires to do anything in her memory, please donate to your favorite charity.
Laureen was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Cordies Jr. and Ronald, and a sister, Rosemary.
She is survived by two brothers, Lindell Gatewood of Olive Branch, MS and Vilas Gatewood of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Ardith Ashe of Selmer, TN. She is also survived by her children, Angela (Ed) Kowalski of Radcliff, KY, Melody (Vicki) Stroup of Murray, KY, and Jeff (Lacy) Hart of Almo, KY; 11 grandchildren, Leslie Stroup, David Stroup, Ashley Kowalski, Sarah Kowalski, Caitlin Kowalski, Maggie Kowalski, Hailey Kowalski, Aiden Kowalski, Anyston (Annie) Hart, Jackson Neal, and Bristol Hart; four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Nikki, Ellen, and Dean, and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Ms. Laureen Hart will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Hart by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Ms. Laureen Hart.
Ralph James Urban
Mr. Ralph James Urban, 82, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
Mr. Urban was born on September 5, 1939 in Detroit, MI to the late Erwin Urban and Bernadine Detloff Urban. Ralph was a master woodcarver and many knew him as that. In his younger years he worked as a substitute teacher in the surrounding region. Mr. Urban then went on to work at Mattel and retired several years ago. He was loved and will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Urban as well as a sister, Janet Pressey.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Urban of Murray to whom he married on April 4, 1965; two daughters, Angela Calloway and husband Roland of Santa Rosa, CA, Elizabeth Wilson and husband Randy of Murray; a brother, Jim Urban of Brighton, MI; grandchildren, Eddie Calloway, Becca Calloway, Hannah Wilson, Aaron Wilson and wife Lara; one great grandchild, Lydia Wilson; sisters in law, Jennifer Outland (Leslie Turner) of Murray, Susy Darnell (Rob) of Graves County and several nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Ralph Urban by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mr. Ralph Urban.