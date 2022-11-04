John V. Resig
John V. Resig, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 11, 1924, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to John D. Resig and Anna M. Resig.
He was a WWII Navy veteran and a 1950 civil engineering graduate of Penn State University.
John was a Murray resident for 70 years and a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He was married to Claire M. Fenton Resig for 65 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claire; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne; a grandson, Steve Logan; and brothers, Benny (Lois) and Richard (Rosemary).
John is survived by his daughter, Theresa and husband Ed Logan of Frankfort; three sons, Thomas Resig and wife Janice of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph Resig and wife Barbara of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Philip Resig and wife JoAnne of Mason, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 42 nieces and nephews.
John was generous with his time. He served on the local Housing Authority of Murray Board for 40 years, was a member of the local Gentry House Board, the Architectural Review Board for the preservation of the downtown architecture, the Calloway County Board of Health, and St. Leo Catholic Church Building Committee. He loved to travel with his wife and saw the world, having visited 58 different countries.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Leo Catholilc Church with Father Josh McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, or The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803, Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Foster
Betty L. Foster, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born March 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to L.A. Richerson and Lucille (Miller) Richerson.
Mrs. Foster, along with her husband John, were approved GM Dealers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 35 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Murray; and one grandson, Christopher Matt.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her husband, John E. Foster of Hazel, whom she married Oct. 17, 1962, in Brookport, Illinois; two daughters, Lucinda A. Foster of Greendale, Wisconsin, and Belinda L. Foster and husband Duane Rolkosky of Muskego, Wisconsin; one son, James “Jim” N. Foster and wife Kris of Murray; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Foster, Michael Matt, Matthew Sokol, Christina Sokol, Jessica Foster, Kathryn Foster, Jami Foster and John Foster; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander Foster, Olivia Dall, Jackson Sokol and Landon Sokol.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marsha Lou Ernstberger Prince
Marsha Lou Ernstberger Prince, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Feb. 8, 1955, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Ernstberger and Nettie Lou Culver Ernstberger, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the Kroger Company, and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Bernie S. Prince of Murray, whom she married June 28, 1987, in Paris, Tennessee; one daughter, Stacey Prince of Stillwater, Oklahoma; one son, Steven Prince and wife Kelley of Hebron; two brothers, Steve Ernstberger and wife Cathy and Mike Ernstberger and wife Debbie, all of Murray; and three grandchildren, Kade Citizen, Evan Prince and Owen Prince.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at New Concord Church of Christ with Jon Ernstberger and Mike Ernstberger officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence Wayne Jones
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home.
Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones.
He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he worked with Jerry West Used Cars and then worked in the set-up department at Fisher-Price Toys, later Mattel, until his retirement. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church in Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Pamela (Outland) Jones; and brothers, Bobbie Jones and R.H. Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Teresa Joyce and husband Charles and Betty Phillips and husband Steve, both of Aurora and Tammy Hicks and husband Teddy of Murray; sons, Keith Jones and Kenneth Jones, both of Murray; a brother, Harold Jones and wife Patricia of Hardin; and sisters, Sue Mitchuson and husband Billy and Pat Pigg and husband Don, both of Aurora; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Samantha Hall and Steve Phillips officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation was after noon Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, until the service hour, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Louise Williams
Marjorie Louise Williams of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Murray, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Williams was born November 12, 1927 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late William and Millie Smotherman. She moved to Lake Wales from Kentucky in 2017. Marjorie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Marjorie was proceeded in death by her first husband, Collie Larrymoore Crank; and second husband, Spate Williams. She is survived by her son, Larry Crank and wife Debbie of Lake Wales; stepdaughters, Eva Nichols of Hazel, Kentucky, and Patricia Reynolds of Murray, Kentucky; and four grandchildren.
The graveside service for Marjorie Williams is set for 11 am on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Barnett Cemetery. Carl Butler will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Marjorie Williams by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
William F. ‘Bill’ Leslie
William F. (Bill) Leslie, 60, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 25, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Larry Leslie and Carolyn Palmer Leslie, who preceded him in death.
Bill loved fishing, hunting, marching bands, the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. He marched with the Murray Tiger Band, The Guardsmen, and the Madison Scouts. He later became a “Murray Tiger Band Dad,” hauling equipment and preparing meals. He was also a world class archer, winning the 2003 FITA World Archery Championship in Paris, France. He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Imogene Palmer; paternal grandparents, Roy and Jo Leslie; and his sister, Beth Leslie Fielder.
Bill is survived by his son, Frankie Leslie; his brother, Allen Leslie (Michelle); two nieces, Tara Leslie (Christian Gardner) and Rebecca Stewart (Jason); nephew, James Fielder (Crystal); two great-nieces, Emily Fielder and Blair Stewart; dear friend, Lou Ann Capps; two aunts, Cindy Leslie and Aileen Leslie; his uncle, Dan Leslie; constant companion dog, Cecil; and many cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St, # A, Murray, KY 42071, or The Murray Tiger Band, 1800 Sycamore St, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
