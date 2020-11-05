Tommy Dale Wells
Tommy Dale Wells was born on the banks of the Tennessee River on Oct. 9, 1938, and died
on the banks of the Big Wood River on Oct. 24, 2020. He lived one helluva life in the 82
years between.
The son of Tom and LaRue Wells, Tommy grew up on a farm in Calloway County, Kentucky (the
family did not have indoor plumbing or electricity until Tommy was 12). Life on the farm
schooled young Tommy in the art and resourcefulness of manual labor - painting fences,
skinning squirrels, butchering hogs and stringing tobacco. While Tommy pulled his weight in the tobacco fields, it was on the baseball field that he really shined. His mother signed him up for Little League at the age of 8, and by his teens, Tommy developed a fierce fastball and a baffling curveball.
At Murray High School, he lettered in four sports and pitched his baseball team to the 1956
Kentucky American Legion state championship. He went on to play for Murray State University
and was later inducted into MSU’s Athletic Hall of Fame. While playing summer league baseball
in Bastrop, Louisiana, he caught the attention of a Major League scout. In 1958, at the age of
19, Tommy signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At his first spring training game in Florida, Tommy threw his very first pitch to Hall of Fame slugger Duke Snider. His first two pitches to the “Silver Fox” sailed over the batter’s head, to which Duke offered the young hurler some sound advice, "settle down, Rook!” And that he did. According to Dodgers GM, Al Campanis, “Tommy was one of the best pitching prospects in our
farm system.” He played four years in the minor leagues, moving steadily up the ranks to Triple-A
ball with the St. Paul Saints. Unfortunately, an injury to his Achilles’ heel ruptured Tommy’s dream of playing in the Majors. He had been wisely working on his back-up plan. During the off season, he chipped away at a
bachelor’s degree in engineering. He eventually completed his degree at the University of
Kentucky, where he went on to earn an MBA while coaching the UK baseball team.
Tommy became enchanted with the West while playing ball for the Reno Silver Sox. After
completing graduate school, he put all his worldly belongings into the back of his 1967 Ford
Mustang and drove to San Francisco. He landed a job at Merrill Lynch and quickly fell in with a
lively group of singles who loved sailing the Bay and skiing Squaw Valley as much as he did.
They became lifelong friends. Tommy hit his biggest home run, not on the baseball field, but in the friends-of-players’ section at the Oakland A’s ballpark. He happened to sit next to Judith Ann Ormsby, who was on a road trip prior to American Airlines Stewardess College. It was love at first sight for both of them. He
nicknamed her “Judy Bug.” They were married Oct. 4, 1969, in Tiburon, California, and
settled in Marin County for 35 years, where they raised their three children, Justin,
Ashley and Brendan.
Tommy made his career in financial wholesaling. He worked for different companies, but always
covered the same territory, the Pacific Northwest. He spent more than 30 years on the road and
proudly called on and nurtured relationships with stockbrokers in every town from Oregon to
Montana to Alaska. With his combination of financial acumen, charismatic storytelling, and
sheer work ethic, Tommy made for a great salesman. His success enabled him to provide a beautiful life for his family. He designed and built a fabulous home in San Anselmo, California. He marked his 40th birthday with the purchase of a sailboat, which he christened Jimmy Buffett. He prioritized top-notch education for his children. And he was always plotting adventures to enjoy with family and friends - sailing trips, rafting
trips, fishing trips, and trips to far-flung places to feed his curiosity and romantic vision of the
world. His grand signature was a year-long sojourn with his family of five, half spent cruising the
East Coast by sailboat and the other half journeying through Europe in a Volkswagon van.
Tommy’s love of the Pacific Northwest found its center in Idaho, where he bought a vacation
condo in Sun Valley in 1974. He loved the skiing and the fly fishing, all wrapped up in Sun
Valley’s colorful history and Austrian charm. Inevitably, he and Judy retired to the Wood River
Valley in 2004. He spent two years, perhaps the happiest of his life, designing and building with
his own hands his masterpiece, a home on the Big Wood in Bellevue. Christened "The
Riverhouse," it stands as a testament to his brilliant eye for design, his perfectionism, his love for
natural beauty, and his devotion to family and friends. The last inning of his life was a dream fulfilled, 15 years of doing what he loved: float tubing Silver Creek, retracing the Oregon Trail and chronicling family genealogy with his brother, notching Antarctica as his seventh continent, sipping bourbon on the back porch, cuddling with his grandchildren, faithfully attending Homecoming at Murray State University, conducting
perfect family Christmases, and hosting a never-ending stream of family and friends at "The
Riverhouse."
Tommy died in the house that he lovingly built and filled with memories. By candlelight (due to a
curious power outage in Bellevue that night) and surrounded by loved ones, he tasted a
last sip of his favorite Kentucky Bourbon - Woodford Reserve - with his fingers curled around a
baseball, gripping for a two-seamer. His son Justin played his guitar and sang, “A Pirate Looks
at 40” - the anthem of his younger sailing days - and Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind” - the
anthem of his two-year battle with three terminal illnesses. His 10-year-old grandson, Angus Charles Wells, summed him up best: “He made all of us better.”
Tommy is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Justin (Heather) and Brendan (Selene) Wells;
daughter Ashley Wells; and his brother, Eddie Wells. To carry on his legacy, he leaves behind
three grandchildren, Angus Wells, and Hailey and Maya Wells.
If you wish to make a contribution in Tommy’s memory, consider the Johnny Reagan Baseball
Field restoration project at Murray State University. Coach Johnny Reagan was instrumental in Tommy’s baseball career. Make checks payable to Murray State Baseball, 217 Roy Stewart Stadium, Murray, KY 42071, or donate online at tiny.cc/CoachReagan and select baseball.
Judith Ainley
Judith Ainley, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Spring Creek Heathcare in Murray.
She was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Codie Darnell and Daisy Hopkins Darnell.
She retired as the deputy clerk with the Calloway County Clerks Office. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ainley, and one brother, Gerald Lee Darnell.
Mrs. Ainley is survived by one daughter, Missy Ainley Crawford and husband Joe of Murray; two grandchildren, Addison Lane Crawford and Aiden Cody Crawford, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Gary Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Addison and Aiden Crawford Educational Fund, ℅ Bob Hargrove, The Murray Bank, P.O. Box 1300, Murray, KY 42071.
Sonoma "Sam" Lamb
Sonoma "Sam" Lamb, 75, born April 22, 1945, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Blood River Baptist Church and was a children's Sunday school teacher for many years. She will be remembered most of all for being a follower of Christ and loving others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lamb, whom she married Sept. 21, 1968; her mother, Murrell Outland Thornton; her father, Joseph Conn Thornton; her brother, Robert Mason Thornton; and her sister, Margaret Thornton Camp.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by two sisters, Joann Thornton Owen and Judy Thornton Wall; one brother, Ronnie Joseph Thornton; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Blood River Cemetery with Joe Pat Winchester officiating. Pallbearers will be Shane Wall, Josh Wall, Ronnie Thornton, Robert Thornton, Tony McClure and Clint Lester.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Ann Dean Carr
Ann Dean Carr, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1931, in Linton, Kentucky, to Elzie Perkins Carr and Molly Elizabeth Carr.
She graduated from Trigg County High School in Cadiz in 1949. After attending Bethel College in Hopkinsville, she graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in 1956. Ann and her younger sister Molly alternated working and attending school to put each other through college. After graduating from Western, she taught home economics at Caverna High School in Horse Cave. She continued her studies, earning a masters of arts in early childhood education from the University of Kentucky in 1963. She continued to teach in Horse Cave until she was hired by Murray State University on Sept. 1, 1966. She became a faculty member in the home economics department and served as the director of the university’s Child Development Center. Ann became tenured in 1975, and was selected as department chair in January 1990. At her retirement in June 1995, she was an associate professor in the family and consumer studies department. “Miss Carr,” as she was known by her students, was passionate about early childhood education and shared her enthusiasm for learning with generations of Murray’s 3- and 4-year olds. She loved all of the children who came through the program, and she continued to follow their academic and social development as they grew to adulthood. Ann also impacted multiple undergraduate and graduate students through her long and illustrious career at Murray State, and she continued following those students’ careers as well.
Ann was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Murray. In addition to working with children at Murray State, she taught Sunday school to kindergartners, and she worked with the children’s choir. She went on multiple mission trips with the church to Brazil, Idaho (1995, 1996), Boston (2000, 2001, 2002), and Pittsburgh (2004), among other places. She also served on the board of directors for Angel’s Attic Thrift Shop, which supports community charities through the sale of donated items. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, baking homemade bread for friends, sewing, quilting, handwork (knitting and needlepoint), and spoiling her beloved poodle, Grace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Robert Perkins Carr, Thomas Julius Carr, William Alfred Carr and Molly Carr Holland.
Ann is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mollyann Holland Sweiger (Shaun) of Edmond, Oklahoma; Martha Carol Holland Palmeri (Dave) of Brentwood, Tennessee; Meredith Carr Melamed (Vince) of Los Angeles, California; William Alfred Carr Jr. of Quebeck, Tennessee; Thomas Julius Carr Jr. (Kandie) of Burleson, Texas; and Karen Evelyn Carr Slate of Lancaster; and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Molly Elizabeth Sweiger, William Emory Sweiger, Anna Catherine Palmeri and John Vincent Palmeri.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Murray, with Keith Inman officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are invited to the Ann Dean Carr Honorary Scholarship, MSU Foundation, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
David Alton Wright
David Alton Wright, 71, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Margaret Squier
Margaret Squier, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Gail Mullins
Gail Mullins, 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
