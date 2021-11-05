Martha A. McMullin Hall
Martha A. McMullin Hall passed on Oct. 9, 2021.
She was born May 20, 1956, in Henderson, Kentucky, to David and Patricia McMullin.
She graduated from Murray State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and continued that career until 2015.
Martha was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind and full of life. Her pride and joy was her gardens and all of the animals that passed through her home in need of love and refuge. Her kindness and compassion will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Donna McNeely.
Martha is survived by her husband, James A. Hall; her mother, Patricia McMullin; a sister, Marilee Mauney (Pete) of Murray; four daughters and their respective husbands, Melissa Dawson, Joyce Linton (Theo), Doris Coppins (Cody) and Jennifer Collier (Camren); and six grandchildren, Abigail and Payton Dawson, Annabelle Key and Emily Coppins, and Corey and Lilla Collier.
Instead of flowers, consider making a donation to the SPCA in her name.
A visitation and memorial service will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Benton-Glumt and Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson.
Patrick McCrady
Patrick McCrady of Benton, Kentucky, died Oct. 31, 2021.
He was an avid fisherman, and his biggest joy was being Big Daddy to his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susie (Rowell) of 38 years; his beloved son, Jonathan and his devoted sweetheart, Heather McGinnis of Fort Myers, Florida; former daughter-in-law, Jasmine Phan-McCrady; grandchildren, Jackson and Collins McCrady of Paducah; a brother-in-law, Gustaf Rowell of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Donna Ade of Gladstone, Missouri; and his father-in-law, David Rowell of Platte City, Missouri.
There will be a celebration of life service from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Oaks Country Club, 363 Oaks Country Club Road, Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Calloway County, www.forthepets.org/#donate; or the Marshall County Humane Society, www.marshallcountyhumanesociety.org/forms/form?formid=4821.
Gary P. Hohman
Gary P. Hohman, 76, of Marshall County, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Paul R. and Evelyn Jones Hohman.
He was a 1972 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree. He retired from the Murray-Calloway County Parks Department after 27 years of service as the director. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. Hohman and Evelyn Jones Hohman, and one sister, Connie Lynn Hohman.
Mr. Hohman is survived by his wife, Pauletta Hope Hohman of Marshall County, whom he married Dec. 22, 1967, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky; two daughters, Kristin L. Hansen and husband Kenneth of Evansville, Indiana, and Dana L. Sims and husband Jason of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Kenneth Hansen III, Hope Hansen and Jacob Paul Hansen, all of Evansville, and Aiden Ray Sims and Gabriel Paul Sims, both of Signal Mountain.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 East Liberty St., Louisville, KY 40202, or online link, www.kidney.org/donation.
Stephen Kemp
Stephen Kemp, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, went to join his Lord Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 17, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to Charles Kemp and Sue Adams Kemp.
He was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class with 20 years of service. He was a member of Martins Chapel United Methodist
Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sue Adams Kemp, and one sister, Janie Elkins.
Mr. Kemp is survived by two daughters, Amelia Elswick and husband Mikey of Hickory, North Carolina, and Charlotte Lackey and husband Richard
of Killeen, Texas; a sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; a brother, Chuck Kemp and wife Michele of Orlando, Florida; a brother-in-law,
Larry Elkins of Murray; and three grandchildren, Conner Elswick of Hickory, and Melissa Lackey and Carrick Lackey, both of Killeen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Martins Chapel Cemetery Fund, 332 Jackson St., Puryear, TN.
Laureen Reen Hart
Ms. Laureen (Reen) Hart, 72, of Murray, passed away unexpectedly at Murray-Calloway County Hospital on November 1, 2021.
She was born July 25, 1949 in Paragould, AR, the daughter of Cordies A. and Mary (Wagner) Gatewood.
She graduated from Rector High School in 1967 and later worked at Fisher-Price in Murray, retiring in 2001. Laureen enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be missed forever. If anyone desires to do anything in her memory, please donate to your favorite charity.
Laureen was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Cordies Jr. and Ronald, and a sister, Rosemary.
She is survived by two brothers, Lindell Gatewood of Olive Branch, MS and Vilas Gatewood of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Ardith Ashe of Selmer, TN. She is also survived by her children, Angela (Ed) Kowalski of Radcliff, KY, Melody (Vicki) Stroup of Murray, KY, and Jeff (Lacy) Hart of Almo, KY; 11 grandchildren, Leslie Stroup, David Stroup, Ashley Kowalski, Sarah Kowalski, Caitlin Kowalski, Maggie Kowalski, Hailey Kowalski, Aiden Kowalski, Anyston (Annie) Hart, Jackson Neal, and Bristol Hart; four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Nikki, Ellen, and Dean, and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Ms. Laureen Hart will be held at a later date.
Ralph James Urban
Mr. Ralph James Urban, 82, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
Mr. Urban was born on September 5, 1939 in Detroit, MI to the late Erwin Urban and Bernadine Detloff Urban. Ralph was a master woodcarver and many knew him as that. In his younger years he worked as a substitute teacher in the surrounding region. Mr. Urban then went on to work at Mattel and retired several years ago. He was loved and will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Urban as well as a sister, Janet Pressey.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Urban of Murray to whom he married on April 4, 1965; two daughters, Angela Calloway and husband Roland of Santa Rosa, CA, Elizabeth Wilson and husband Randy of Murray; a brother, Jim Urban of Brighton, MI; grandchildren, Eddie Calloway, Becca Calloway, Hannah Wilson, Aaron Wilson and wife Lara; one great grandchild, Lydia Wilson; sisters in law, Jennifer Outland (Leslie Turner) of Murray, Susy Darnell (Rob) of Graves County and several nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Patsy Lee Edison Steynen
Patsy Lee Edison Steynen, 79, of The Dalles, Oregon, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hopsice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.