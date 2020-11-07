Ovaleen Foy Charles
Ovaleen Foy Charles, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cuba, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Wingo Church of Christ, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a former volunteer firefighter for the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, and a former board member and concession stand manager for the Cuba Recreational Softball League.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Charles Jr.; one son-in-law, Paul Reed; one son, William Charles; two sisters, Helen Sadler and Faye Bowsher; four brothers, Kenneth, Hershell, Gene and Norman Foy; one great-grandson, Micah Reed; and her parents, Lone and Signa Bruce Foy.
Mrs. Charles is survived by two daughters, Tammy Busenbark and husband Kevin of Mayfield and Melissa Reed of Murray; three brothers, Bill (Berdie) Foy of Cuba, Larry Foy of Cuba and Dale (Paula) Foy of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Shellie (Sammy) Bradshaw of Murray and Mildred (Bill) Peal of Lynnville; nine grandchildren, Vanessa Charles, Corey (Kim) Reed, Krystal Reed, Autumn Kirks, John (Billy) Kirks, Tara (Jason) Johnson, Joshua Macek, Amber Busenbarkand Sherri Tyson; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Bobby Crittendon officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara George
Barbara George, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Brighton Gardens of Brentwood in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.