Roy B. Davis
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
Davis is survived by his wife, Constance Alexander; sons, Andrew John Davis of Berkeley, California, and Noah of Carbondale, Colorado; and grandchildren, Ollie Marie and Peter Helm Davis of California, and Petunia Rose and Dewey B. Davis of Colorado.
Roy taught art in Ohio and New Jersey and served as deputy director at the Montclair Art Museum before returning to Kentucky as Director of University Art Galleries at Murray State University.
For the last 25 years until he retired in 2018, Roy founded and operated Bert & Bud's Vintage Coffins, a unique custom coffin and urn business known for its clever slogans — "Don't be caught dead without one" and "We put the fun back in funerals.”
With his quick sense of humor, Roy made everyday life a work of art. He and Connie hosted annual Christmas parties where guests toasted to his unique Christmas trees, including a tree in a wood chipper, one made of pork chops and many more. He recently had a retrospective show of half-sized coffin sculptures representing the lives and often tragic deaths of his own extended family. Roy will be remembered and cherished as a kind, creative, and charming father, husband and friend who valued ideas and the people who created them.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth O’Kieth Reed
Kenneth O. Reed, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sept. 30, 2022 at Bridge Point Center in Florence, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 6, 1958, to Ora Nelle Bumphis and Willie O. Reed.
He graduated from Murray High School and attended college in Louisville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Neal Reed, Billy Wayne Reed, Rodrick Reed; and sisters, Ethel Reed and Glenda Reed.
Mr. Reed is survived by his brothers, Carlton Bumphis and Michael (Melody) Reed; sisters, Regina (Danny) Hudspeth, Denise Bumphis and Belinda Musgrove; his children, Kendra McClendon and Montrail Forte; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Mayiesha Channell, Warren Medley, Zariah Medley, Leah Channell, Shiyah Forte, JaNasia Forte, Montarius Johnson, Shea Forte and ZaLayah Forte; and a host of aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kendrick presiding.
John V. Resig
John V. Resig, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 11, 1924, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to John D. Resig and Anna M. Resig.
He was a WWII Navy veteran and a 1950 civil engineering graduate of Penn State University.
John was a Murray resident for 70 years and a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He was married to Claire M. Fenton Resig for 65 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claire; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne; a grandson, Steve Logan; and brothers, Benny (Lois) and Richard (Rosemary).
John is survived by his daughter, Theresa and husband Ed Logan of Frankfort; three sons, Thomas Resig and wife Janice of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph Resig and wife Barbara of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Philip Resig and wife JoAnne of Mason, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 42 nieces and nephews.
John was generous with his time. He served on the local Housing Authority of Murray Board for 40 years, was a member of the local Gentry House Board, the Architectural Review Board for the preservation of the downtown architecture, the Calloway County Board of Health, and St. Leo Catholic Church Building Committee. He loved to travel with his wife and saw the world, having visited 58 different countries.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Josh McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, or The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803, Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Foster
Betty L. Foster, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born March 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to L.A. Richerson and Lucille (Miller) Richerson.
Mrs. Foster, along with her husband John, were approved GM Dealers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 35 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Murray; and one grandson, Christopher Matt.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her husband, John E. Foster of Hazel, whom she married Oct. 17, 1962, in Brookport, Illinois; two daughters, Lucinda A. Foster of Greendale, Wisconsin, and Belinda L. Foster and husband Duane Rolkosky of Muskego, Wisconsin; one son, James “Jim” N. Foster and wife Kris of Murray; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Foster, Michael Matt, Matthew Sokol, Christina Sokol, Jessica Foster, Kathryn Foster, Jami Foster and John Foster; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander Foster, Olivia Dall, Jackson Sokol and Landon Sokol.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation was from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Marsha Lou Ernstberger Prince
Marsha Lou Ernstberger Prince, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Feb. 8, 1955, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Ernstberger and Nettie Lou Culver Ernstberger, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the Kroger Company and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Bernie S. Prince of Murray, whom she married June 28, 1987, in Paris, Tennessee; one daughter, Stacey Prince of Stillwater, Oklahoma; one son, Steven Prince and wife Kelley of Hebron; two brothers, Steve Ernstberger and wife Cathy and Mike Ernstberger and wife Debbie, all of Murray; three grandchildren, Kade Citizen, Evan Prince and Owen Prince; mother-in-law, Carolyn Harrison of Mayfield; nieces, Krysta Smith and husband Shane of Murray and Misty Dunn and husband Tracey of Murray; nephews, Jon Ernstberger and wife Stacey of La Grange, Georgia, Bryan Ernstberger and wife Jennifer of Murray, and Louis Ernstberger of Lexington; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at New Concord Church of Christ with Jon Ernstberger and Mike Ernstberger officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Loretz Leon Ramseur Jr.
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.
Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren Addison Noel Andrews and A. Taylor Andrews.
Leon is survived by his cherished and adored wife of 45 years, Sara Saunders Ramseur; his beloved son, Major Loretz Leon “Lee” Ramseur III, USAF and spouse Kate; his beloved daughter, Vivian Lesa Ramseur Andrews and spouse Chad; and his eight precious grandchildren: Leo, Violet, Charlotte Ramseur, Kara, Caden, Colton, Addelyn, and Dixie Andrews. Leon is also survived by his sister, Dale Richardson and her husband Jim of Matthews, NC, and their sons Blair (Carrie) and Tyler (Sara) Richardson.
Leon graduated from the University of North Carolina - Charlotte with a BA in Business, attained his Flight Instructor and Airline Transport Pilot licenses in his early 20s, and faithfully served our Nation as a Supervisor of Air Traffic Controllers for the Federal Aviation Administration for over 36 years. He held several positions of distinction in the United Methodist Church and was grateful for the privilege to serve in faith. Leon’s professional achievements were surpassed only by his personal achievements: he was patient, kind, loving, and always had witty remarks at the ready to lift others’ spirits. Leon epitomized what it means to be a caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Although Leon has begun a new journey, his legacy of honesty, integrity, hard work, determination, kindness, and humility will live on through all those
lives he touched.
The family would like to thank those involved in his compassionate care while he was at Jackson Purchase, St. Thomas Rutherford, St. Thomas West, and Anna Mae Owen Hospice house.
A private service was held by the family on November 5th. A public memorial service will be held in Charlotte, NC on a to-be-determined date in December.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist 301 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054, First Presbyterian Church 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, or JAARS, PO Box 248 Waxhaw, NC 28173.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Loretz Ramseur, Jr., by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and submitted information for this obituary in its entirety.
Nancy Thompson
Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kristie Sue Frye
Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gary Lloyd Crook
Gary Lloyd Crook, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Nov. 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Clarence Harlow
Clarence Harlow, 88 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Marsha Lou Ernstberger Prince
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at New Concord Church of Christ.