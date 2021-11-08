Patrick McCrady
Patrick McCrady of Benton, Kentucky, died Oct. 31, 2021.
He was an avid fisherman, and his biggest joy was being Big Daddy to his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susie (Rowell) of 38 years; his beloved son, Jonathan and his devoted sweetheart, Heather McGinnis of Fort Myers, Florida; former daughter-in-law, Jasmine Phan-McCrady; grandchildren, Jackson and Collins McCrady of Paducah; a brother-in-law, Gustaf Rowell of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Donna Ade of Gladstone, Missouri; and his father-in-law, David Rowell of Platte City, Missouri.
A celebration of life service was from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Oaks Country Club, 363 Oaks Country Club Road, Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Calloway County, www.forthepets.org/#donate; or the Marshall County Humane Society, www.marshallcountyhumanesociety.org/forms/form?formid=4821.
Ricky James Boggess
Ricky James Boggess, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 1, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois.
He was the owner and operator of Sykes Plumbing and was of Baptist faith. He was a member of the Murray Masonic Lodge #105 and the TMXA Association.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Onie Sykes, and his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Allie Boggess.
Mr. Boggess is survived by his wife, Ashley (Smith) Boggess of Murray; one son, Brady Austin Boggess of Murray; three stepchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jackson Grinnell, all of Murray; his parents, Joe E. Boggess and Perscilla (Sykes) Boggess of Murray; one brother, Ray Boggess of Murray; one sister, Sherry Wyatt and husband Kelvin of Huntsville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Larry R. Stone
Larry R. Stone, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Murray, to Rex Stone and Estell (Shekell) Stone.
He retired from Fisher Price and was of Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 1st Calvary Division, and was a member of the VFW Post #6291.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lynn Stone; and one stepbrother, Michael Outland.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Sandra Stone of Murray, whom he married May 28, 1994; three sons, Brad Stone, Stephen Downey and fiancé Michelle Snyder, and Scott Downey and wife Lisa; three sisters, Carol Stone, Sandra K. Duncan and Rosanna Stone, all of Murray; two brothers, Eddie Lee Stone and wife Judy of Gilbertsville and Danny Ray Stone of Murray; and seven grandchildren, Jenna Stone, Blake Downey, Jade Green, Holly Green, Jace Downey, Jacob Snyder and Sydney Downey.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Ballentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the VFW Post #6291, 715 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia G. Outland
Cynthia G. Outland, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1959, in Murray, to Hardy Outland and Daytha (Nance) Outland.
She retired from Walmart after 33 years of service, and later worked as a bus monitor for the Calloway County Pre-School. She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Outland.
Ms. Outland is survived by one daughter, Lindsey Pace of Murray; two grandchildren, Kyce Pace and Cecily Rice, both of Murray; two nephews, Jesse Outland and wife Britnei of Unionville, Tennessee, and Micheal Outland and wife Hyahwahnah of Benton; one niece, Rachel Bruder of Canandaigua, New York; two great-nieces, Kori and Jordyn Outland; one great-nephew, Jacob Outland; and several cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Hicks Cemetery with Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Craig
Wanda Craig, 76, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Murray–Calloway County Hospital.
Cathryn Garrott
Cathryn C. Garrott, 97, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Altenheim Senior Health Care Community in Louisville, Kentucky.
Shirley Jean Kinney
Shirley Jean Kinney, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home.
