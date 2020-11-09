Ovaleen Foy Charles
Ovaleen Foy Charles, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cuba, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Wingo Church of Christ, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a former volunteer firefighter for the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, and a former board member and concession stand manager for the Cuba Recreational Softball League.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Charles Jr.; one son-in-law, Paul Reed; one son, William Charles; two sisters, Helen Sadler and Faye Bowsher; four brothers, Kenneth, Hershell, Gene and Norman Foy; one great-grandson, Micah Reed; and her parents, Lone and Signa Bruce Foy.
Mrs. Charles is survived by two daughters, Tammy Busenbark and husband Kevin of Mayfield and Melissa Reed of Murray; three brothers, Bill (Berdie) Foy of Cuba, Larry Foy of Cuba and Dale (Paula) Foy of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Shellie (Sammy) Bradshaw of Murray and Mildred (Bill) Peal of Lynnville; nine grandchildren, Vanessa Charles, Corey (Kim) Reed, Krystal Reed, Autumn Kirks, John (Billy) Kirks, Tara (Jason) Johnson, Joshua Macek, Amber Busenbark and Sherri Tyson; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Bobby Crittendon officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Gail Mullins
Gail Mullins, 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 15, 1961, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to Elwood Sturidvant and Emma Poeppel Sturidvant.
She retired from the City of Murray after 22 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Mayor's Office. She was a graduate of Union University and was a member of Kentucky Lake Mission Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth Smallwood Sturidvant, and two sisters, Emma Jane Tillman and Ann Self.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband, Gary Mullins of Gilbertsville, whom she married June 18, 1983, in Jackson, Tennessee; one son Cory Mullins and wife Amy of Hanson; and one grandson, Henry Mullins of Hanson.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health Lourde's Hospice, P.O. Box 7700, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dakota Keith Erwin
Dakota Keith Erwin, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born June 28, 1993, in Murray.
He was employed with Shawn Jones Masonry, and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ted McCuiston, Theron Erwin and Rachel Erwin, and a cousin, Abby Erwin.
Mr. Erwin is survived by his parents, Keith and Alicia Erwin of Murray; a daughter, Hadley Erwin and her mother, Danielle Rich, both of Paducah; a sister, Courtney Posey and husband Sean of Murray; his grandmother, Helen McCuiston of Murray; a nephew, Dalton Posey of Murray; cousins, Madison Chiles, Macy Chiles, Jesse Kinsolving, Randy Evans, Russell Evans, Kyle Perry and Kevin Perry, Matthew McCuiston and Fara Kelly Foster; aunts and uncles, Shannon Chiles and husband Jeff, Dawn Kinsolving and husband Billy, Gail Perry, Lisa Becker, Kay Crouse and husband Elvin, Danny Erwin and Teddie McCuiston.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A private family burial followed. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Fannilee Wyatt Owen
Fannilee Wyatt Owen, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, enjoyed life to the fullest. On Nov. 4, 2020, with normal Gigi flair, she passed unexpectedly from this earth to paradise to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ without skipping a beat.
One of the scriptures she loved to quote every day was Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” This is the scripture she quoted the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2020, in the emergency room at the Murray-Calloway County Hopital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Almo, Kentucky, to Connie Lee Wyatt and Johnnie Alice Darnall Wyatt.
She was a retired special education teacher in the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ in Farmington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Melvin H. Young and Kenneth Owen; her grandchildren, Gregory Allen Young, Jared Lee Sammons, Donel DeFreese; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathryn Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Steve Roberson.
Mrs. Young is survived by her four children, Glen Young (Robin) of Yulee, Florida, Charlotte Young DeFreese (Don) of Calera, Alabama, Susan Young Sammons of Murray and John Young of Kirksey; one sister, Mary Jane Wyatt Roberson of Murray; 12 grandchildren, Anthony Young (Jennifer) of Murray, Rodney Young (Michelle) of Mayfield, Benjamin Young (fiancé Kristen Rehder) of Fargo, North Dakota, Adam Young (Jacqueline) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Travis DeFreese of Birmingham, Alabama, Gavin DeFreese (Nun) of Phoenix, Arizona, Ann DeFreese Davis (Bill) of Calera, Alabama, Stephen Jason Sammons (Jennifer) of Jackson, Tennessee, Stephanie Sammons Balmer (Wade) of Murray, Vanessa Sammons Garland (Jason) of Farmington, Brad Young (Gretchen) of Murray and Erick Young (fiancé Jamie Tompkins) of Lynn Grove; 28 great-grandchildren, Blakelee Young of Raeford, North Carolina, Hughston Young (Morgan) of Villa Rica, Georgia, Anna Wilkins and Brenna Parrish (Jeffrey), all of Murray, Kassey and Callie Douglas of Mayfield, Varence, Valerie, and Lexie Young of Mechanicsville, Virginia, William and Andrew DeFreese of Birmingham, Olivia Lauren Davis of Calera, Cole, Cade and Curt Sammons of Jackson, Laiken Balmer Pruitt (Jeremy) and Elizabeth Balmer Houston (Cole), all of Murray, Madeline Balmer of Ovieda, Florida, Rebekah Balmer and Russell Garland, both of Murray, Mark, Adam and Brent Garland, both of Farmington, Keragan and Annaston Young of Murray, Madison Young of Louisville, Romie and Knox Young of Big Rock, Tennessee; four great-great-grandchildren, Daisy Mae and Preston Parrish of Murray, and Luke Tyler and Charlotte Alice Pruitt, also of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service and visitation will be at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with John Dale and Al Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch church of Christ Youth Group, 1261 Antioch Church Road, Farmington, KY 42040, or to the National MS Society Alabama MS Chapter, 2200 Woodcrest Place, Suite 230, Birmingham, AL 35209, with notation of “In Memory of Fannilee Wyatt Owen”.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Squier
Margaret Ann Squier, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Frances James and Pearl Catherine Walsh McKeown.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Leo Catholic Church. Her greatest joys in life were bird watching and playing cards with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Squier, and her parents.
There will be no public service.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.