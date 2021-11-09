Rufus ‘Bill’ Burkeen Jr.
Rufe "Bill" Burkeen Jr., 92, of Dexter, Kentucky, died at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born May 10, 1929, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Rufe Burkeen Sr. and Winnie Lovett Burkeen.
He retired from BF Goodrich, and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church and Alford Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lee Wallace Burkeen; daughter-in-law, Susan Burkeen; and one grandson.
Mr. Burkeen is survived by his children, Diane Norwood (Phil), Laura Mitchuson, Larry Burkeen (Sandy) and Mikeal Burkeen; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Larry R. Stone
Larry R. Stone, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Murray, to Rex Stone and Estell (Shekell) Stone.
He retired from Fisher Price and was of Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 1st Calvary Division, and was a member of the VFW Post #6291.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lynn Stone; and one stepbrother, Michael Outland.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Sandra Stone of Murray, whom he married May 28, 1994; three sons, Brad Stone, Stephen Downey and fiancé Michelle Snyder, and Scott Downey and wife Lisa; three sisters, Carol Stone, Sandra K. Duncan and Rosanna Stone, all of Murray; two brothers, Eddie Lee Stone and wife Judy of Gilbertsville and Danny Ray Stone of Murray; and seven grandchildren, Jenna Stone, Blake Downey, Jade Green, Holly Green, Jace Downey, Jacob Snyder and Sydney Downey.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Ballentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the VFW Post #6291, 715 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.