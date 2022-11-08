Loretz Leon Ramseur Jr.
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.
Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren Addison Noel Andrews and A. Taylor Andrews.
Leon is survived by his cherished and adored wife of 45 years, Sara Saunders Ramseur; his beloved son, Major Loretz Leon “Lee” Ramseur III, USAF and spouse Kate; his beloved daughter, Vivian Lesa Ramseur Andrews and spouse Chad; and his eight precious grandchildren: Leo, Violet, Charlotte Ramseur, Kara, Caden, Colton, Addelyn, and Dixie Andrews. Leon is also survived by his sister, Dale Richardson and her husband Jim of Matthews, NC, and their sons Blair (Carrie) and Tyler (Sara) Richardson.
Leon graduated from the University of North Carolina - Charlotte with a BA in Business, attained his Flight Instructor and Airline Transport Pilot licenses in his early 20s, and faithfully served our Nation as a Supervisor of Air Traffic Controllers for the Federal Aviation Administration for over 36 years. He held several positions of distinction in the United Methodist Church and was grateful for the privilege to serve in faith. Leon’s professional achievements were surpassed only by his personal achievements: he was patient, kind, loving, and always had witty remarks at the ready to lift others’ spirits. Leon epitomized what it means to be a caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Although Leon has begun a new journey, his legacy of honesty, integrity, hard work, determination, kindness, and humility will live on through all those
lives he touched.
A private service was held by the family on November 5th. A public memorial service will be held in Charlotte, NC on a to-be-determined date in December.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist 301 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054, First Presbyterian Church 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, or JAARS, PO Box 248 Waxhaw, NC 28173.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Loretz Ramseur, Jr., by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Betty Dowdy
Betty Dowdy, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Thomas C. Mjos
Thomas C. Mjos, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Henry County Home Health and Hospice in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Margaret Sterchi
Margaret Sterchi, 84, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
John V. Resig
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.