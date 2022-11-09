Betty Dowdy
Betty Dowdy peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home.
She was born in St. Joseph, MI on March 18, 1943 to the late William and Lavenia Stewart. Betty married her childhood sweetheart, Max Dowdy, on May 27, 1959, to whom she was married for 46 years. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother. She cherished her four sons, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Betty loved to cook, and what a cook she was! She was a long-time member at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max.
She is survived by her sons, Gene Dowdy of Murray, Jeff (Karen) Dowdy of Somerset, KY, James (Marla) Dowdy of Williston, FL, and Greg (Becky) Dowdy of Owensboro; her sister, Doris Yarbro of Clarksville, TN and brothers Don (Bonny) Stewart and Ricky (Judy) Stewart, all of Murray. Betty loved being “Mamaw” to 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Betty Dowdy is set for Friday, November 11, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. Kevin Harris will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Jacob Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy, Caleb Stewart, Clint Stewart, Josh Stewart, Zach Stewart. Tyner Dowdy will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Betty Dowdy by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
