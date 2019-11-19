Bobby Gene Watson
Bobby Gene Watson, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 8, 1928, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Lexie Crawford and Gracie Norene Jones Watson.
He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. He was a farmer and had worked at Tappan Manufacturing, Union Carbide in Calvert City, for 10 years and Quentana for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Logan Watson, and one brother Dwight Watson
Mr. Watson is survived by his wife, Wilda Jo Wilkerson Watson of Murray, whom he married March 23, 1946, in Kirksey, Kentucky; two daughters, Jackie Harle and husband Bill and Judy Overbey and husband Don, all of Murray; one son, Mike Watson and wife Tina of Murray; five grandchildren, Scott Morris and wife Kim, Amberly Gillum and husband Chris, Justin Morris, Kelly Overbey and wife Brittany and Ryan Watson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Spring Creek Baptist Church with Tim Palmer and Brett Miles officiating. Entombment will follow in Spring Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, 234 East Gray Street, Suite 450, Louisville, KY 40202, in memory of Logan Watson and Bobby Watson.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glen Thomas Hale
Glen Thomas Hale, 87, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was a 1952 graduate of the Murray Training School, a 1958 graduate of Murray State University, and received his master’s degree from Murray State in 1965. He became assistant director of adult and vocational education for the Louisville public schools in 1967, until the merger of the city and county in 1975, and was appointed Director of Adult and Continuing Education for JCPS until his retirement in 1990. He was proud to have issued over 15,000 GED’s to adults in his community during his time as director. He was a member of the Jeffersontown Moose Lodge #2127, loved hunting, fishing, dogs and University of Kentucky basketball.
Mr. Hale is survived by seven children, Mark Hale and wife Pam, Patti Elliott and husband Don, Tim Hale and wife Merilyn, Beth Wemes and husband Jimmy, Leigh Ann Carter and husband Ray, Leslie Kaelin and husband Tim, and Jamie Decker and husband Mike; one sister, Glenda Sue Carraway; 16 grandchildren, Shelby Hale, Kim Fairchild, Andrew Kinnaman, Michael Turner, McKenzie Gregory, Macy and Cassidy Hale, Kelly Patterson, Johnathan, Jason and Jeffrey Wemes, Jacob and Paul Carter, Tim and Matt Kaelin, and Candon Decker; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and after 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home of Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Dail
Ricky Dail, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 1, 1948, in Green County, North Carolina, to Sidney Dail and Etta Grant Dail.
He was a retired building service technician at the CFSB Arena on the campus of Murray State University, and was a member of the Journey Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Wayne Dail, Edwin Dail and Judson Dail; and three sisters, Joyce Dail, Bobby Byrd and Marie Paddy.
Mr. Dail is survived by his wife, Beverly Carr Dail of Murray, whom he married Oct. 14, 1978, in Kinston, North Carolina; one daughter, Hope Bryans of Kinston; three sons, Brian Dail of Kinston, Aaron Dail and wife Annie and Mike Dail and wife Casey, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Warren “Parks” Dail and Perry Dail, both of Murray, Jeremy Bryans and Kaitlyn Bryans, both of Kinston; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1692, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.