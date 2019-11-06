Ichmel 'Newell' Hopkins
Ichmel “Newell” Hopkins, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born in May 23, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Andrew Carl Hopkins and Eva Lee Turner Hopkins.
He worked at Tappan Manufacturing and later retired from Murray State University. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy David Hopkins; three sisters, Daisy Darnell, Eva Lamb and Treva Sykes; and two brothers, Buel Hopkins and Edison Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Gracie Hopkins of Murray, whom he married Oct. 9, 1948; two sons, Newell Wayne Hopkins and wife Cynthia of Paducah and Roger Phillip Hopkins and wife Leisa of Murray; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Patricia Sue Archer
Patricia Sue Archer, 72, of Union City, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home due to a long illness.
She was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stuart and Otilla Huckaby, who preceded her in death.
She spent her teen years and young adult life as a resident of Murray. She resided the last 34 years in Union City, where she developed many friendships. Besides being devoted to Christ, her family and friends, she was also instrumental in organizing Pudge-N-Pals Humane Society in Obion County, Tennessee. The group has rescued many animals and she loved her animals.
Sue is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles H. Archer of Union City; a daughter, Laura Archer of Troy, Tennessee; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles Ray and Tracy Archer of Paris, Tennessee; one grandson, Stuart Archer of Paris; and relatives in East Tennessee and Houston, Texas.
Her body has been donated to Genesis for medical research. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reelfoot Animal Hospital, 402 West Reelfoot Avenue, Union City, TN 38261, to help defray Pudge-N-Pals vet bills for rescued animals.
Kenneth Cossey
Kenneth Cossey, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Murray.
He was a retired maintenance supervisor with Briggs & Stratton, and was of Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Cossey; one brother, Glenn Cossey; and one great-grandchild, Zoey Mae Smith.
Mr. Cossey is survived by his wife, Pat Boggess Cossey of Murray; his mother, Ernestine Cossey of Murray; two daughters, Jill Lavone Ramsey and husband Eric of Dexter and Shannon Leann Wiedeman and husband Frank of Murray; one son, Ken Cossey Jr. and wife Missy of Kirksey; two brothers, Danny Cossey and wife Cindy and Johnny Don Cossey and wife Lenna, all of Murray; 11 grandchildren, Trey Cossey, Megan Cossey, Madison Cossey, Gage Scott, Jacob Ramsey, Cole Ramsey, Kade Wiedeman, Seth Cossey, Abbi Cossey, Whitney Reed and Taylor Sons; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Esmond and Abel Wadkins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ralph Lilly and Eric Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Martha Nell Barrow
Martha Nell Barrow, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
She was born June 24, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Odie and Ola Byars Morris.
She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Barrow; and brothers, Charles Morris, Doyce Morris and William Morris.
Mrs. Barrow is survived by her daughters, Carol Wicker and husband Morris of Benton and Ruth Ann Taylor and husband Wally of Hardin; a son, Dwayne Barrow and wife Debra of Paris, Tennessee; sisters, Catherine Wicker and Sue Darnell, both of Murray; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mike White officiating. Burial will follow in Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
David D. Thorne
David D. Thorne, 63, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to William Bud Thorne and Joyce Ann Duncan Thorne.
He was a retired truck driver and was of Baptist faith. He was a retired U.S. Marine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva Butler and Melessa Thorne; and one nephew, Christopher Butler.
Mr. Thorn is survived by his wife, Carolyn Thorne of Dexter, whom he married Dec. 10, 1982, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Emily Cordevant and husband Nathan of Murray; two sons, Paul Camfield and wife Vicky of Murray and Chris Thorne and wife Alicia of Hazel; one sister, Tracy Thorne and wife Miranda of Murray; six grandchildren, Ian Camfield, Sebastien Camfield, Olivia Camfield, Lola Thorne, Skylar Rutland and Easton Cordevant; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
John Hale
John Hale, 42, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Murray, Kentucky, to Phil and Deborah Hale.
Mr. Hale is survived by his parents; a son, Dakota Dean of Murray; two brothers, Jason Hale and wife Tammy of Murray and Mitch David of Benton; a sister, Tara Hale of Almo; three nephews, Caden Bumpus, Luke Hale and Colby Hale; and three nieces, Sarah Frizzel, Drew David and Molly David.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sandie Miller
Sandie Miller, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born May 20, 1957, in Spencer, Massachusetts, to Evelyn Stimson and Ernest Alonzo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk Miller, and three sisters, Tammie Seaman, Laurie Alonzo and Bonita Alonzo.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her siblings, Jan Black, Lisa Alonzo, Tom Alonzo of Massachusetts and Andrea Hildebrant of Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in the chapel of First Baptist Church with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating.
