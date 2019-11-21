Wanda Louise Bailey
Wanda Louise Bailey, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and a member of University Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.W. Folwell and Reba A. Colson Folwell Herndon; one daughter, Gail Harris; and one sister, Ruth Offutt.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, Green Bailey of Murray, whom she married Dec. 23, 1961; one daughter, Gwen Pruitt and husband Ronnie of Grand Rivers; one son, Greg Bailey and wife Dina of Comack, New York; one half-brother, Wade Herndon and wife Kathy of Murray; three grandchildren, Christine Jones, Stephanie Bailey and Anastasia Presser; one great-grandchild, Jack Green Jones; and her faithful feline companion, Blue Belle.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at University Church of Christ with Charley Bazzell officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Enduring Hope Campaign at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, checks payable to MCCH Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey Tucker McCauley
Audrey Tucker McCauley, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was born July 7, 1944, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to Basil Tucker and Ruth Turner Milobar.
She was a homemaker and a member of New Concord United Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James McCauley; one sister, Alma Faye Garcia; three brothers, Jerry Tucker, Kenneth Tucker and Ray Tucker; and one brother-in-law, James Toombs.
Mrs. McCauley is survived by two daughters, Donna Appelhans of Murray and Amy Johnson of California; two grandchildren, Alysha Johnson and Anthony Black, both of California; one sister, Dorothy Toombs of McKenzie, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Mark Appelhans.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Tim Palmer officiating.
Jane Babb
Jane Babb, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.