Betty Lou Hill
Betty Lou Hill, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Marvin Hill and Lois Tidwell Hill.
She retired as an accountant, working for Paschall Truck Lines and Hutson AG. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and the Young at Hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Hill, and several aunts and uncles.
Ms. Hill is survived by her first cousins, Patsy Rogers and Sammy Tidwell and wife Barbara, all of Murray; Wanda Fisher of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; and second cousins, Beverly Wylie, Susan Brandon, Eddie Rogers, Mitch Tidwell and Sandra Emmons.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Ms. Betty Hill.
Mark Wayne P'Pool
Mark Wayne P'Pool, 51, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1968, in Murray, Kentucky, to Dr. Billy W. and Laurel Parker P'Pool.
He was preceded in death by his father, and grandparents, Daniel Willie and Lillie Overby P'Pool, and Dalton and Verna Williams Parker.
Mark is survived by his mother, Laurel P'Pool; a brother, William "Bill" P'Pool and wife Anna; a sister, Mary Katherine Huff and husband Sam; nieces, Lauren Kati P'Pool and Megan P'Pool; and nephews, Simon Huff and Oscar.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A1, Murray, KY 42071.
Dale Franklin Grayson
Dale Franklin Grayson, 73, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Rolla, Missouri, to Marvin Buel Grayson and Cordelia Alice Light Grayson.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Republican National Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Myrl Grayson, Ted Grayson and Mike Grayson.
Mr. Grayson is survived by four sisters, Marilyn Houston of Murray, Sarah Gorman of Hartselle, Alabama, Lou Davis of Henderson and Roberta Pataky of Coeur-D’Alene, Idaho; and one brother, David Grayson of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Joseph V. Windsor
Joseph V. Windsor died peacefully at The Green House II Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Joe was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Ethel Moore Windsor and Virgil E. Windsor, but spent most of his early years in Murray. He attended Murray State University prior to entering the U.S. Army in 1944. During WWII, he served in Europe with the 9th and 4th Armored Divisions, attaining the rank of master sergeant at age 20. He was awarded the ETO medal with three battle stars, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and Purple Heart. He was later given a direct commission as an infantry lieutenant.
In 1949, he graduated from The University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the Associated Press in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1950, he was recalled to active duty as assistant public information officer at Fort Benning, Georgia. He completed his military service as an infantry company commander. Completing his Fort Benning tour, he joined the staff of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and in 1953, joined the original staff of what is now WTVM Channel 9, as a salesman. Transferring to Chattanooga, Tennessee, as sales manager of co-owned WTVC Channel 9, he returned to Columbus in 1962 as vice president-general manager of WTVM. Later, he became president of Fuqua Communications overseeing his former two TV stations plus others in Evansville, Indiana, Flint, Michigan, and Sacramento, California. He later owned two radio stations in Sylacauga, Alabama, an advertising research company, and was affiliated locally with Clear Channel radio.
He served as a director of Martin Theaters, Home Federal Savings and Loan Bank and Columbus Cablevision. He served consecutive terms as president of the local chapter of AUSA, chaired the Civilian-Military Council, was president of the Country Club of Columbus, and chaired the 1973 United Way Campaign. Other board memberships included The University of Georgia School of Journalism, St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Elsie W. Kivett and Mary Moore W. Lassiter; and his first wife, Ann Skelton Windsor.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Brevard House "Bitsy" Windsor, whom he married in 1986; daughters, Leigh Windsor Stewart and husband Jon of Columbus, Mary Windsor Brabner and husband Steve of Spanish Fort, Alabama; a son Joseph R. Windsor "Dick" and wife Suzanne of Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Cole Brabner of Daphne, Alabama, Lane Brabner of Atlanta, Georgia, Olivia Windsor Jones of Nashville and Alex Windsor of Atlanta; stepdaughters, Mary Williams Marsh of Palo Alto, California, Margaret Williams Anthony and husband Lee Echols of Atlanta; sisters-in-law, Martha Bouchard Cargill of Columbus and Anne House Hightower of Birmingham, Alabama.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow in Alexandria United Methodist Church Cemetery in Oswichee, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5156 River Rd. M, Columbus, GA 31904.
James Howard Kelso
James Howard Kelso, 101, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
He was born May 14, 1918, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Urie and Rachel Kelso.
He married the love of his life, Selena Azzilee Charlton, Oct. 14, 1939. He faithfully served the Lord all his adult life as a missionary to Colombia, South America, and a minister in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He and his wife became a part of the Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church family in 1987, where he served as an associate pastor until the age of 98. His God-given purpose, unconditional love, integrity and grace has touched and influenced many lives. He will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that he is at home with the Lord and is reunited with his beloved wife, Azzilee, his daughter Cindi, and all his loved ones who have gone before.
Mr. Kelso is survived by his brother, Hugh Kelso and wife Dorothy; a sister, Isabel Jetton; sons, Edward Kelso and wife Mary and Michael Kelso and wife Gloria; a daughter, Chila Reavis and husband David; a son-in-law, Ken Gulledge; nine grandchildren, Sherri McKague, Sheree Parrish, John Kelso, Lucas Ramirez, Meadow Manley, Daniel Reavis, Kala McRae, Karli Carroll and Kelsey Gulledge; 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church in Cummings, Georgia.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memphis Theological Seminary, 168 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38104; Cumberland Presbyterian Missions, 8207 Traditional Place, Cordova, TN 38016; or Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041.
