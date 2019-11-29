Pattie Futrell
Pattie Futrell, 85 of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Wheeling, Illinois, and Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Jupiter.
She was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Almo, Kentucky, to James Hudson Smith and Eulala Chapman Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar “Short” Futrell, and one sister, Geraldine Hopkins Dean.
Mrs. Futrell is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Magnuson and husband Cliff of Jupiter and Cathy Maniora of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Scotts Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Ann Canter Beasley
Peggy Ann Canter Beasley, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and worshipped at Central Church of Christ in Paducah and at New Concord Church of Christ. She was a member of Folsomdale Homemakers Club, was an American Red Cross volunteer and a Freed-Hardeman associate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H A Beasley Sr.; her parents, Frank E. and Mary Ruth Shankle Canter; one brother, Gerald Canter; two sisters, Jayne White and Patricia Hiland; her great-grandson, Timothy Cecil; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bennett and Geneva May Beasley.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by her son, H A Beasley Jr. and wife Katie of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; one daughter, Angela Ann Gilbert and husband Dennis of Murray; two brothers, Jimmy Canter of Mayfield and Donnie Canter and wife Wanda of Hickory; her brother-in-law- Marvin Beasley and wife Betty of Hickory; nine grandchildren, Josh Gilbert, Katy Beth Bobo, Heath Beasley, Rebecca Adkins, John Beasley, Jackalyn Johnson, Jacob Cecil, Brandon Jones and Cory Gilbert; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Mike Rogers and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Pathways for Children, 3311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069, or to the Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Nordene Louise Lorson
Nordene Louise Lorson, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Abilene, Kansas, to Robert Shirack and Margaret Cunningham Shirack. She retired from Food Giant, having worked in the deli department. She was of Lutheran faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Katherine Deines and Pat Adee; and one sister, Maxine Tinkler.
Ms. Lorson is survived by three daughters, Pam Keyes, Darla Hicks and Sheila Hafner; two sons, Duke Deines and Dane Dobkins; one sister, Jimmy Adam; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren, including Brook Deines.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Sigler
Barbara Sigler, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Spring Creek Health and Rehab in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Angelia Faye Carter
Angelia Faye Carter, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Arrangement are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Vickie L. Newton
Vickie L. Newton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.