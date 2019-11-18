Betty Lou Hill
Betty Lou Hill, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Marvin Hill and Lois Tidwell Hill.
She retired as an accountant, working for Paschall Truck Lines and Hutson AG. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and the Young at Hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Hill, and several aunts and uncles.
Ms. Hill is survived by her first cousins, Patsy Rogers and Sammy Tidwell and wife Barbara, all of Murray; Wanda Fisher of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; and second cousins, Beverly Wylie, Susan Brandon, Eddie Rogers, Mitch Tidwell and Sandra Emmons.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Betty Hill.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Dail
Ricky Dail, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 1, 1948, in Green County, North Carolina, to Sidney Dail and Etta Grant Dail.
He was a retired building service technician at the CFSB Arena on the campus of Murray State University, and was a member of the Journey Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Wayne Dail, Edwin Dail and Judson Dail; and three sisters, Joyce Dail, Bobby Byrd and Marie Paddy.
Mr. Dail is survived by his wife, Beverly Carr Dail of Murray, whom he married Oct. 14, 1978, in Kinston, North Carolina; one daughter, Hope Bryans of Kinston; three sons, Brian Dail of Kinston, Aaron Dail and wife Annie and Mike Dail and wife Casey, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Warren “Parks” Dail and Perry Dail, both of Murray, Jeremy Bryans and Kaitlyn Bryans, both of Kinston; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Matt Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1692, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Zetterberg
Rebecca Zetterberg, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray.
Wanda Bailey
Wanda Bailey, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.