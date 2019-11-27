Nordene Louise Lorson
Nordene Louise Lorson, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Abilene, Kansas, to Robert Shirack and Margaret Cunningham Shirack. She retired from Food Giant, having worked in the deli department. She was of Lutheran faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Katherine Deines and Pat Adee; and one sister, Maxine Tinkler.
Ms. Lorson is survived by three daughters, Pam Keyes, Darla Hicks and Sheila Hafner; two sons, Duke Deines and Dane Dobkins; one sister, Jimmy Adam; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren, including Brook Deines.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Rickie Dwayne Puckett
Rickie Dwayne Puckett, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1953, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Maxie and Elizabeth Copeland Puckett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Puckett, and a sister, Marion Brown.
Mr. Puckett is survived by two sons, Johnny Puckett and wife Marci, and Billy Puckett, all of Benton; two brothers, Sammy Puckett and wife Nina, and Harvey Puckett and wife Karen, all of Dexter; three sisters, Darlene Elkins Garland and husband Bill, Kay Thorn and Skippy Henderson Barron and husband Bobby, all of Dexter; four grandchildren, Jayanna Puckett, Ariel Darnall, Kaleb Puckett and Mattie Bebout; and three great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Couch, Addilyn Puckett and Aleeah Darnall.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
