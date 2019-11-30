Joy S. Johnson
Joy S. Johnson, 90, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her son’s home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Oatman Sanders and Lillie Belle Lawson Sanders.
She was a retired bookkeeper with Jack Wallis Stained Glass and Doors. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Ed Johnson; seven sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by two sons, Michael S. Johnson and wife Jo Ann of Huntsville, Alabama, and John David Johnson of Newburgh; three grandchildren, John Cole Johnson and Taylor Richard Johnson, both of Newburgh, and Ella Lauren Johnson of Huntsville.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Murray City Cemetery with Kim Reeder officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Pattie Futrell
Pattie Futrell, 85 of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Wheeling, Illinois, and Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Jupiter.
She was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Almo, Kentucky, to James Hudson Smith and Eulala Chapman Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar “Short” Futrell, and one sister, Geraldine Hopkins Dean.
Mrs. Futrell is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Magnuson and husband Cliff of Jupiter and Cathy Maniora of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Scotts Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Carl D. Mowery Jr.
Carl D. Mowery Jr., 78, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born July 26, 1941, in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, to Frances and Carl Mowery Sr., who preceded him in death.
He earned doctorates in music from the University of Oklahoma, and in English from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He taught music theory and tuba at Murray State University, and English composition at Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, Colorado. His passion for running led him to compete in marathons on all seven continents. His proudest accomplishment was completing the Hawaiian Ironman Triathlon. As an avid birder, for many years he organized the Christmas Bird Count at Land Between the Lakes.
He is survived by a daughter, Krystel Mowery of St. Louis; a son, Carl Mowery III, and granddaughter, Daisy Mowery, both of DeSoto, Missouri; a brother, Robin Mowery, and a sister, Peggy Mowery, both of Asheville, North Carolina; and a sister, Sally Mowery of Richmond, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to friendsoflbl.org, or Friends of Land Between the Lakes, 345 Maintenance Road, Golden Pond, KY 42211.
Peggy Ann Canter Beasley
Peggy Ann Canter Beasley, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and worshipped at Central Church of Christ in Paducah and at New Concord Church of Christ. She was a member of Folsomdale Homemakers Club, was an American Red Cross volunteer and a Freed-Hardeman associate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H A Beasley Sr.; her parents, Frank E. and Mary Ruth Shankle Canter; one brother, Gerald Canter; two sisters, Jayne White and Patricia Hiland; her great-grandson, Timothy Cecil; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bennett and Geneva May Beasley.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by her son, H A Beasley Jr. and wife Katie of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; one daughter, Angela Ann Gilbert and husband Dennis of Murray; two brothers, Jimmy Canter of Mayfield and Donnie Canter and wife Wanda of Hickory; her brother-in-law- Marvin Beasley and wife Betty of Hickory; nine grandchildren, Josh Gilbert, Katy Beth Bobo, Heath Beasley, Rebecca Adkins, John Beasley, Jackalyn Johnson, Jacob Cecil, Brandon Jones and Cory Gilbert; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Mike Rogers and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Pathways for Children, 3311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069, or to the Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
