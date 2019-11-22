Reta Fay Kimbro
Reta Fay Kimbro, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 5, 1958, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Cecil Kimbro and Neva Wynn Kimbro.
She was employed by Pella Inc. and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Lovett.
Ms. Kimbro is survived by her brother, Davis Kimbro and wife Vera; a brother-in-law, Jerry Lovett; nieces, Melissa Lovett and Laura Sales and husband John, all of Murray; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Louise Bailey
Wanda Louise Bailey, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and a member of University Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.W. Folwell and Reba A. Colson Folwell Herndon; one daughter, Gail Harris; and one sister, Ruth Offutt.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, Green Bailey of Murray, whom she married Dec. 23, 1961; one daughter, Gwen Pruitt and husband Ronnie of Grand Rivers; one son, Greg Bailey and wife Dina of Comack, New York; one half-brother, Wade Herndon and wife Kathy of Murray; three grandchildren, Christine Jones, Stephanie Bailey and Anastasia Presser; one great-grandchild, Jack Green Jones; and her faithful feline companion, Blue Belle.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at University Church of Christ with Charley Bazzell officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Enduring Hope Campaign at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, checks payable to MCCH Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.