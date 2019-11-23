Reta Fay Kimbro
Reta Fay Kimbro, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 5, 1958, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Cecil Kimbro and Neva Wynn Kimbro.
She was employed by Pella Inc. and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Lovett.
Ms. Kimbro is survived by her brother, Davis Kimbro and wife Vera; a brother-in-law, Jerry Lovett; nieces, Melissa Lovett and Laura Sales and husband John, all of Murray; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Rhonda Alecia Jones
Rhonda Alecia Jones, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Murray.
She retired from Pella Inc. in Murray and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Viva Morris Jones, and one sister, Patsy Tucker.
Ms. Jones is survived by one sister, Janice Pace and husband Ron of Murray; one brother-in-law, Glenn Tucker of Murray; five nieces, Lynn McBee, Jennifer Hejduk, Leta Hodges, Karen Pritchard and Cindy Humphries; and a special friend, Janette Burkeen of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mary L. Templeton
Mary L. Templeton, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.