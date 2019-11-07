Ichmel 'Newell' Hopkins
Ichmel “Newell” Hopkins, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born in May 23, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Andrew Carl Hopkins and Eva Lee Turner Hopkins.
He worked at Tappan Manufacturing and later retired from Murray State University. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy David Hopkins; three sisters, Daisy Darnell, Eva Lamb and Treva Sykes; and two brothers, Buel Hopkins and Edison Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Gracie Hopkins of Murray, whom he married Oct. 9, 1948; two sons, Newell Wayne Hopkins and wife Cynthia of Paducah and Roger Phillip Hopkins and wife Leisa of Murray; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha K. Lefevers
Martha K. Lefevers, 91, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Rives, Tennessee, to Bertrand Barner and Clydia Mae Moore Barner.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cherry Corner Baptist Church. She ran Lakeview RV Resort with her husband, was an avid fisherman and camper, and loved growing roses and gardening. She adored her family, never met a stranger, had a very witty sense of humor and was a very loyal friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry G. Cantrell; three brothers, James Allen Barner, George William Barner and Earl Dean Barner; and one son-in-law, Fred Hauserman.
Mrs. Lefevers is survived by her husband, James M. Lefevers, whom she married Aug. 11, 1972, in Little Rock, Arkansas; two daughters, Martha Lynn Cantrell of New Concord and Rebecca Ann Budinger and husband John of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; one stepdaughter, Sherry Michelle Caporaso and husband Daniel of Belvidere, Illinois; one stepson, James Richard Lefevers and wife Chris of McMinnville, Tennessee; one sister, Sarah Jean Speed of Gleason, Tennessee; one brother, Walter Taylor Barner and wife Ruth of Jasper, Alabama; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Morrison Cemetery in Morrison, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.