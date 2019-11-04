Danny M. Maynard
Danny M. Maynard, 69, of Draffenville, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He was born March 21, 1950, in Murray, Kentucky, to Rupert and Gussie Maynard.
He and his wife Donna owned and operated their business, Today’s Homes, in Draffenville for many years. He never met a stranger and was always so kind and giving to anyone he knew was in need. His family was his pride and joy, and had just been blessed with his first grandson, Elliot. He will be missed dearly by so many. Danny was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Jerry Miller.
Danny is survived by his wife, Donna Miller Maynard; two sons, Michael and wife Alex Maynard of Paducah and Brian Maynard and Takina Bomar of Murray; one grandson, Elliot Maynard; a brother, Jerry Maynard and wife Vicky of Murray; a sister, Betty Maynard Outland and Eddie of Carterville, Illinois; and his mother-in-law, Becky Miller of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Johnny Outland officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Loucretia McDougal
Loucretia McDougal, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 19, 1943, to Pauline Dowdy Shepeard and James Shepeard, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Loucretia is survived by her husband, Gene McDougal; a daughter, Natalie Noah-Wilson and husband Eric of Spring Hill, Tennessee; a son, Terry McDougal and wife Lisa of Murray; sisters, Judy Moore of Hardin and Awnna Strickland of Calvert City; a brother, Phillip Shepeard and wife Hyburnia of Benton; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Entombment was in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Drew Holzschuh
Drew Holzschuh, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 12, 1960, in Buffalo, New York.
He was a professional maintenance technician/instructor and was a member and deacon of Elm Grove Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Holzschuh.
Mr. Holzschuh is survived by his wife, Wende Holzschuh of Murray, whom he married Sept. 5, 1987, in Murray; his mother, Dolores Holzschuh of Murray; one daughter, Chelsea Holzschuh Davis and husband Travis of Mundelein, Illinois; one son, Tyler R. Holzschuh and wife Lindsay of Burns, Tennessee; three sisters, Gail Finch and husband Greg of East Aurora, New York, Suzan Rotterman and husband Dale and Cindy McClure and husband Randy, all of Murray; and two grandchildren, Mila Holzschuh and Klein Holzschuh, both of Burns.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Todd Buck, Brad Burns and Clint Gentry officiating. Burial followed in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 6483 KY 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
William T. ‘Bill’ Hicks
William T. “Bill” Hicks departed this earth Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He was born May 16, 1926, the second son to Pete and Grace Harris.
He was a local icon in this small town, known as a graceful, beautiful and talented man. His family shared the memory of him teaching everyone to skate before they could walk. He brought joy and happiness to many people through his times at multiple skating rinks, and at times he even brought people to know the Lord while at the rink. He considered this his avenue to spread the Lord’s work. He was also known as the man in the 1960 Chevrolet Impala. He was a simple man, not in it for the flash. He paid cash for everything, or he simply would not buy it. He always made sure his loved ones had what they wanted or needed. He was always ready to lend a hand and show compassion for others, whether it meant him going without something he wanted or needed. From helping others get new tires for their vehicles or gas in their tank, he did what needed to be done without saying a word. He loved to fish off the bank at Kentucky Lake with his two sons, David and Jerry. They could reel in fish like no other. He was loved by many, and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Willadean “Dean” Alexander Hicks; one granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Hicks; one sister, Judy Hicks; and two brothers, James Brien Hicks and Charles “Fuzzy” Hicks.
Mr. Hicks is survived by two sons, sons, David Thomas Hicks of Calvert City and Jerry Don Hicks of Benton; two daughters, Tammy Lynn Flippen and belated husband Jim of Gainesville, Georgia, and Angela “Angie” Dean Smith and husband Daryl of Gilbertsville; one sister Wilmuth “Corky” Cummins Hicks; 13 grandchildren, Amy Wood, Chris Wood and Scotty Flippen, all of Gainesville, Jason Hicks of Paducah, Kelly Hicks, Jeremy Don Hicks, Kim Hicks Stamper and husband Ronnie, Kristen Hicks and Jessica Hicks Kinsey and husband Kevin, all of Benton, Sydney Smith of Gilbertsville, Aaron Smith of Calvert City and Adam Smith of Paducah, who all affectionately knew him as “Pa Bill;” 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton with Gene Gilliland officiating. Burial followed in Benton Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Benton Church of Christ, 3091 Main St, Benton, KY 42025.
Kenneth Cossey
Kenneth Cossey, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
David Thorne
David Thorne, 63, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home.
Sam Patrick Mathis
Sam Patrick Mathis, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
John Hale
John Hale, 42, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
